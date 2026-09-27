Mestemaker throws for 389 yards and 3 TDs as Oklahoma State beats West Virginia 41-24

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Drew Mestemaker threw for a season-high 389 yards and three touchdowns, Caleb Hawkins rushed for 180 yards and a score, and Oklahoma State beat West Virginia 41-24 in their Big 12 opener Saturday night.

The Cowboys roared back from a 14-3 deficit to improve to 3-1 for the first time since 2021. They’ve now beaten the Mountaineers in six straight meetings in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Mestemaker hit Justin Bowick with a 21-yard scoring toss just before halftime, and the North Texas transfer kept making big plays in blown coverage by West Virginia’s defense.

Mestemaker overcame an interception on Oklahoma State's first drive of the third quarter by throwing passes of 27 and 40 yards on the Cowboys' next drive to set up his 4-yard scoring toss to Terrence Lewis to knot the score at 21.

Mestemaker's 48-yard pass to Terrence Young set up Hawkins’ 22-yard touchdown run and, after West Virginia turned the ball over on downs, Mestemaker found Young with another 48-yard pass to set up a short field goal. Mestemaker, who completed 20 of 27 passes, threw a 6-yard scoring pass to Young with 5:42 remaining.

Young finished with eight catches for 192 yards. Sam Keltner kicked field goals of 30, 19, 29 and 47 yards for the Cowboys.

Quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. ran for three touchdowns for West Virginia (3-1, 0-1 Big 12). But he was ineffective in the passing game for the first time this season. West Virginia compiled 334 rushing yards. Cam Cook rushed for 193 yards, and Mike Hawkins had 102.

The takeaway

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys compiled 609 total yards, including 359 after halftime, and the defense threw Mike Hawkins out of rhythm.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers couldn't take advantage of a raucous home crowd and fell to 11-3 in night games under head coach Rich Rodriguez.

Up next

Oklahoma State has a bye week before hosting UCF on Oct. 10.

West Virginia plays at Iowa State next Saturday.

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