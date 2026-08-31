Metayer's rebound goal gives the Spirit a 1-0 victory over Bay FC

Paige Metayer scored on the rebound after Trinity Rodman's shot hit the crossbar to lift the Washington Spirit to a 1-0 victory over Bay FC on Sunday.

In the day’s later National Women's Soccer League match, the Seattle Reign slipped by the Houston Dash 1-0.

Rodman collected the ball just beyond Audi Field’s middle-third late in first-half stoppage time, drove to the corner of the 6-yard-box and struck the bottom of the crossbar. Metayer crashed the goal line and knocked in the rebound before goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz could react.

Rodman was later on the receiving end of a late tackle from Bay FC’s Maddie Moreau, who earned a yellow card. Washington’s Metayer and Gabrielle Carle were also given yellows.

Bay FC (6-11-4) kept pace with the Spirit (12-6-4), matching Washington’s four shots on goal and keeping a slight edge in possession. Bay committed just five fouls to Washington’s 10 as the injury-riddled Spirit secured its first victory in five matches.

Dahlien’s sixth career winner lifts Reign past Dash

Maddie Dahlien scored the sixth winner of her career at Lumen Field, breaking through in the 52nd minute to lift the Seattle Reign (10-8-4) past the Houston Dash (7-11-5).

She had a team-high five shots, four of those on target. Maddie Mercado provided the assist, sending a well-placed cross beyond the reach of goalkeeper Jane Campbell and into Dahlien’s path.

Campbell made four saves, including a one-on-one stop against Dahlien in the 80th minute when she sprawled to deny the Reign forward on a counterattack.

Both teams will soon lose key players to the United States Under-20 women’s national team, which will compete at the U-20 Women’s World Cup in Poland. Seattle’s Ainsley McCammon and Houston’s Linda Ullmark are expected to join the squad in September before returning to their clubs.

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