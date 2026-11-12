Mia Woolfolk scores 27 as No. 8 Vanderbilt beats Western Kentucky 101-59

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mia Woolfolk scored 27 points as No. 8 Vanderbilt cruised to a 101-59 win Wednesday night over Western Kentucky.

Vanderbilt (4-0), which entered the game fourth in the nation in points per game, had its fourth straight 100-point scoring night, a first for the Commodores.

Aubrey Galvan had a lot to do with it. The Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year last season, Galvan scored 19, including 5 of 7 on 3-pointers in the first half. One of her 3s, midway through the second quarter, barely moved the net.

Preseason All-American Mikayla Blakes had 12 points but her nation-leading streak of 18 straight games with at least 20 points ended. She struggled from the floor, shooting 6 of 15 and 0 of 5 on 3-point tries.

Western Kentucky (2-1) started the game with an early pair of 3-pointers from preseason All-Conference USA guard Trinity Rowe. But Vanderbilt answered by feeding Woolfolk down low. A transfer portal addition from Georgia who adds depth to the Commodores frontcourt, she scored 15 points in the first quarter and finished the night shooting 12 of 14.

Rowe put some drive into Western Kentucky, but she picked up her third foul with 7:27 left in the second quarter and had to sit out the rest of the half and finished with 10 points. From that point, the Lady Toppers scored just five points the rest of the quarter as Vanderbilt stretched its lead to 57-25 at halftime.

The Commodores dominated in transition. Vanderbilt forced Western Kentucky into 22 turnovers and had a 29-2 advantage in points off turnovers.

Up next

Western Kentucky: Hosts Kentucky State on Monday.

Vanderbilt: Visits No. 10 Iowa for its first road game of the season on Sunday.

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