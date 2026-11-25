MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The regular season finale between No. 4 Miami and Boston College is scheduled to kick off a few minutes after noon Saturday.

The highlight for Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. will happen a few minutes before that.

It'll be Senior Day at Miami, and the players taking part in that pregame ceremony will emerge from the tunnel by themselves, get a hug and a handshake from Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal, then go get greeted by loved ones who are waiting on the field. Fletcher will present his mother — Linda, who drives to every road game because she won't fly — with a bouquet of flowers, and that's when the tears might start flowing.

“It’s going to be exciting," said Fletcher, Miami's all-time rushing touchdowns leader with 39 and counting. “It’s going to be a blessing.”

The Hurricanes (10-1, 8-0 ACC, No. 7 CFP) will close their regular-season home slate against the Eagles (5-6, 3-4) at Hard Rock Stadium, in what might be Miami's final time on its home field this season. There's a chance the Hurricanes could host a first-round CFP game, and the Orange Bowl — played at Hard Rock — is a CFP semifinal this season.

Fletcher knows this could be his final time on the home field. And he's vowing to make the most of it.

“This program has completely changed my life. I can say that. It changed my life,” Fletcher said.

Fletcher has played in college for four seasons — all at Miami, a rarity in this era of college sports. He committed when the Hurricanes were going through a 5-7 season in Year 1 of the rebuilding project that started when Cristobal returned to his alma mater and became head coach. Fletcher is 87 rushing yards away from the 3,000 mark for his career, and it's a certainty that his name will be part of Miami's Hall of Fame.

People still talk about his father, Mark Fletcher Sr., or just “Big Mark” to everyone around the program. When Big Mark died in 2024, the whole team went to the funeral. It was during a week where Miami was playing Florida State, always a big week for the Hurricanes. Didn't matter. Everything stopped. And nobody pressured Fletcher to play after the funeral, either — but he did, scored a touchdown, took a knee and pointed to the sky.

“He's there when you need him," Miami offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson said. “And when it’s crucial time, man, when has he not came through for this program? I would cheapen his legacy by trying to put it in words because my mind is not really geared that way. I know how much that kid means to me, and to this program.”

Scouting BC

The Eagles need a win to keep their season going and reach bowl eligibility. They missed the postseason last year after struggling through a 2-10 campaign; the improvement from the Eagles this season has been clear.

“Hopefully there’s a shot for us to go to a bowl,” Eagles coach Bill O'Brien said. “We’ll see how that goes.”

Divided loyalty?

Miami Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley coached at Boston College; some of the players he had are still on the Eagles' roster. And Saturday's game will be played on the Dolphins' home field.

Hafley also has a strong relationship with Cristobal and Miami defensive line coach (and Dolphins legend) Jason Taylor. He roots for the Hurricanes, though it's easy to see why he would have some mixed feelings this weekend.

“Watching what those guys have done and watching the success that they’ve had this year, it’s been fun to root for them, and I really appreciate their support,” Hafley said. “If I make it over and see some of the guys that are left over on that (Boston College) team, that’d be great.”

Perfect ACC season?

Miami could finish 9-0 in ACC regular season play. A win Saturday — followed by one in the Dec. 5 conference title game against Wake Forest — would make the Hurricanes the first team to have a 10-0 record against ACC foes in one season.

Don't say meaningless

The Hurricanes know they're going to play for the ACC title, win or lose. That said, don't try and tell Cristobal this game doesn't matter. He insists he isn't even looking at Wake Forest yet.

“All focus, 100% of it is on Boston College and being at our very best to show up at our very best,” Cristobal said.

Mensah watch

Miami QB Darian Mensah didn't have a touchdown throw last week in the 28-20 win over Virginia Tech and still needs one to get to 30 this season. He'd be the third consecutive Miami QB to get there, after Cam Ward (39 in 2024) and Carson Beck (30 last season).

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