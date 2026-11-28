MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami star wide receiver Malachi Toney had his ankle taped and was in uniform for warmups before the fourth-ranked Hurricanes played Boston College on Saturday, though there was no announcement if he would be in the lineup.

Toney has not played since getting hurt in practice on Nov. 4 . He had surgery to repair a high ankle sprain a day later and did not play against Notre Dame, Duke or Virginia Tech.

Even after missing all that time, Toney still entered Saturday 12th nationally with 1,027 receiving yards this season. He is third in receiving yards per game and tied for fourth in touchdown catches with 13.

“He's a quick healer,” Miami coach Mario Cristobal said earlier in the week, though there had been no indication that Toney could return before next week's Atlantic Coast Conference championship game against Wake Forest in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Toney was running at nearly 20 mph less than two weeks after the surgery, Cristobal said last week.

Injured players rarely take part in full warmups with Miami, particularly at skill positions. Toney appeared to not be limited in any way, running at what seemed to be full speed and even making at least one catch one-handed during the warmup session.

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