Michael Wacha dominates for 8 innings as Royals blank Guardians 3-0 for their 11th win in 12 games

CLEVELAND (AP) — Michael Wacha dominated Cleveland's lineup by allowing just four singles over eight innings as the Kansas City Royals stayed scorching hot with a 3-0 win on Friday night to end the Guardians' winning streak at seven games.

Wacha (8-8) was in control from his first pitch to his 103rd and cooled off the Guardians, who just returned from a 6-0 trip to Colorado and Los Angeles.

Rookie Carter Jensen hit a two-run homer in the ninth for the Royals, who have won 11 of 12 and are 23-16 since the All-Star break.

Wacha, who leads the AL with 18 quality starts, walked none and struck out a season-high 10. The Guardians only got one runner past second base against the right-hander. Wacha improved to 6-1 against AL Central teams in 2026.

Steven Cruz loaded the bases in the ninth on two singles and a hit batter before retiring Angel Genao on a comebacker for his sixth save.

Clinging to a 1-0 lead, Jensen gave the Royals two huge runs in the ninth by belting his 19th homer, a shot to right off reliever Craig Yoho.

Tanner Bibee (5-14) suffered another tough loss for Cleveland. He only allowed one run in six innings, but the Guardians' offense couldn't get anything going against Wacha.

Bibee came in getting an average of just 3.17 runs of support per game — third-lowest in MLB.

After missing some early scoring chances, the Royals finally pushed across a run in the fifth inning against Bibee.

Bobby Witt Jr., whose return from the injured list earlier this month has helped fuel Kansas City's recent tear, doubled and went to third on a flyout. Salvador Perez brought him home with a hard groundout.

Up Next

Royals LHP Daniel Lynch (4-4, 2.93 ERA) starts against LHP Foster Griffin (15-4, 3.19), who is 3-1 with Cleveland since coming over in a deadline trade.

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