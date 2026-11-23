COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin returns this weekend to the ski slopes of Killington, Vermont, a place she's long considered her home away from home .

It holds so many treasured moments. It carries trauma, too .

Two years ago, the three-time Olympic champion was leading a giant slalom on the trail called “Superstar" when she crashed and somersaulted down the hill. She suffered a deep puncture wound to her side that caused severe damage to her oblique muscles. That led to emotional scars as she dealt with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Reconciling all those emotions is why she's been talking with her sports psychologist leading into her first races back at the venue since the crash. They've devised a plan to harness all the good over the years — she's won six times at Killington — in preparation for a giant slalom race Saturday and the slalom on Sunday.

“There’s power in acknowledging what might be scary or what has been very challenging in the past. And at the same time, I think acknowledging it gives me the power to focus on the gates in front of me when the time comes,” Shiffrin said in an interview with The Associated Press. “I feel excited. My emotions are excited.

“Unfortunately, yes, I had the crash and that, of course, did take over the headlines. But I remember that day to be pretty spectacular, aside from the one moment of the crash and obviously the pain and the challenge that came after that.”

Back to starting gate

This weekend marks the first time Shiffrin has competed in more than a month.

Instead, she's been retreating into her lab — the mountain — to hone her speed and technique. Shiffrin dubbed this her “exploration season,” a chance to prioritize the GS and the super-G over her signature event, the slalom.

The six-time overall World Cup champion kicked off the season in Soelden, Austria, where she finished seventh in a GS won by teammate Paula Moltzan . Shiffrin currently sits 18th in the overall standings after three races and 224 points behind leader Lara Colturi , the Italian-born racer who represents Albania.

For now, Shiffrin's focus remains on training run after training run. That's why she was working on turns in Copper Mountain, Colorado, before Killington.

Turns out, she caught something else — a nasty cold.

“That wasn’t so great,” laughed Shiffrin, who has the most World Cups wins (110) in Alpine ski racing history. “I wasn’t doing as many runs as I might have otherwise targeted, but I was getting really quality training.”

Return to Killington

Killington has long been one of the favorites for the 31-year-old Shiffrin, who's from Edwards, Colorado. She's won six slalom races at the venue and finished on the GS podium on three occasions. It's where her late grandmother once saw her win a race, with tears filling Shiffrin's face when she hugged her.

So many warm memories — and a painful one.

Everything was going according to plan in the race on Nov. 30, 2024. Her skiing was dynamic. The crowd was cheering.

With the finish line in sight on her second run, Shiffrin lost an edge and slid into a gate, flipping over her skis. She slammed into another gate before coming to a stop in the protective fencing. She doesn’t know exactly what punctured her side but does know this — it was “a millimeter from pretty catastrophic,” she said.

“Everything leading up to that was pretty immaculate,” Shiffrin recalled. ”That was the best skiing I’ve ever done in Killington.”

She took weeks to heal. It also took time to mentally recover from the PTSD, which led her to sit out the giant slalom at the 2025 world championships .

Ever so steadily, she's regained her dominant form.

Case in point: Shiffrin won nine of 10 World Cup slalom races last season. She also captured Olympic gold in the slalom in February at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games , adding that to the GS gold from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and the slalom gold at the 2014 Sochi Games.

She's eager to get back to her winning ways in GS, a discipline where she has 22 World Cup victories, but none in nearly three years.

In Killington on Friday, she will also tackle another intimidating endeavor — a live taping of her podcast, “ What’s the Point ,” which will feature several of her U.S. teammates.

After the Killington stop, there's two GS races at Mont-Tremblant in Quebec and then it's back to home snow in Beaver Creek, Colorado. There, she has a chance to showcase her speed work, with a super-G and two downhills scheduled.

For now, her concentration is dialed in on the course at Killington, where races slated for the location last season were moved to Copper Mountain as the venue installed a new chairlift.

“It helps to be laser-focused,” Shiffrin said. "At the end of the day, when I’m in the start gate, there’s a specific way that I want to feel. I want feel clarity in how I’m skiing. I want to feel the willingness to accept the intensity of a race.”

See AP’s full Alpine skiing coverage here