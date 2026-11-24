BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU senior guard MiLaysia Fulwiley returned to play Monday following a two-game absence because of an arrest and scored 14 points in the No. 9 Lady Tigers’ 103-45 victory over Belmont.

Fulwiley was a starter in LSU’s first four games until her Nov. 9 arrest for allegedly attempting to flee a traffic stop. The two most serious charges — aggravated battery and aggravated assault — were dropped last Friday by Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore, and Fulwiley will enter a pre-trial diversion program to have the remaining charges of flight from an officer, resisting an officer and obedience to officers dropped.

Senior guard Mikaylah Williams had eight of her team-high 20 points in the fourth quarter to help LSU (7-0) complete its season-opening, seven-game homestand. The Lady Tigers scored the first 23 points in the final quarter and led 96-35 on Lola Lampley’s free throw with 4:18 left.

LSU also received double-figure scoring from Grace Knox (14), ZaKiyah Johnson (14), and Lampley (13).

Fulwiley, who drew an ovation from the crowd, entered the game with 4:37 left in the first quarter and LSU in the midst of a 13-0 run to begin the game. She hit her first shot – a 3-pointer from the wing – less than a minute after entering game and followed with a layup to complete a fastbreak opportunity.

Fulwiley played 17 minutes, made 6 of 13 shots and had a team-high five steals.

Belmont’s first points of the game were courtesy of Chelby Jordan’s 17-foot jumper to end a 0 of 11 shooting streak. Kinley McCarn led the Bruins (1-6) with a game-high 25 points, including seven of her team’s 12 3-pointers.

Up next

LSU: Vs. Villanova in the Ft. Myers Tip Off on Friday.

Belmont: Vs. Iowa State in the Baha Mar Hoops Championship, Nassau, Bahamas on Friday.

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