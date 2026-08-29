Miles Davis' TD run lifts Panthers to 16-13 win over Texans in preseason finale

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Rookie Miles Davis ran for a 1-yard touchdown, Ryan Fitzgerald kicked three field goals and the Carolina Panthers held on to defeat the Houston Texans 16-13 on Friday night in the preseason finale for both teams.

Panthers fourth-string quarterback Kyle Trask, who was signed during training camp following a hamstring injury to Haynes King in the Hall of Fame game, finished 19 of 28 for 147 yards with one interception and led four scoring drives for Carolina (3-1).

Mills ran for 34 yards on 11 carries and Anthony Tyus had 10 carries for 41 yards.

Brett Rypien completed 13 of 23 passes for 101 yards, including a late 6-yard touchdown pass to Zay Jones for the Texans (0-3). He also threw one interception.

Houston's last-ditch effort to take its first lead of the game ended when Jeremiah Moon sacked Rypien and forced a fumble and Cam Gill recovered with 54 seconds left.

Both offensive coordinators were extremely conservative on offense playing on a field that has been waterlogged by heavy rains in the hours leading up to the game.

Neither teams played its starters.

Houston's Davis Mills and Carolina's Kenny Pickett started at quarterback, but neither could muster any points before being removed in the second quarter.

Mills finished 3 of 7 for 18 yards with one interception, while Pickett was 5 of 8 for 48 yards.

Gipson makes an impact for Panthers early

Panthers outside linebacker Trevis Gipson Sr. was a difference-maker early on, sacking Mills on the game's first possession and then pressuring him into throwing an interception to safety Lathan Ransom.

Gipson has played in 66 games during his first six seasons in the league, mostly on special teams.

The Panthers will open the season without starting offensive tackles Ickey Ekwonu (knee) and Taylor Moton (blood clots), leaving opportunities for some young players to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.

One of those is rookie Albert Reese IV, but he struggled against the Texans allowing four pressures and one sack.

Injuries

Texans defensive lineman Solomon Byrd was helped off the field after his neck snapped back while trying to tackle Panthers tight end James Mitchell in the fourth quarter.

Up next

Texans: Host Buffalo in Sept 13 in season opener.

Panthers: Host Chicago on Sept. 13 in season opener.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here