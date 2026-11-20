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Miller scores 15 and SIU-Edwardsville knocks off North Park 64-45
The home team defeated the visiting squad 64-45 on Thursday; the victory improves the winning side to a 3-4 record
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LA NACION
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Brennan Miller scored 15 points as SIU-Edwardsville beat North Park 64-45 on Thursday.
Miller also had six rebounds for the Cougars (3-4). Jordan Pickett scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 12, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc, and added three steals. Darrion Baker went 5 of 10 from the field (4 for 9 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.
Marquis Vance finished with 15 points, six rebounds and five steals for the Vikings. Brad Stratton added 11 points for North Park. Ki’Juan Stricklin-Davis finished with four points.
Up next
SIU-Edwardsville hosts Northern Illinois in its next matchup on Wednesday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
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