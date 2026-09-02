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Minnesota opens the season at home against FCS foe Eastern Illinois

Eastern Illinois (1-0) faces Minnesota (0-0) Thursday; game time is 8 p.m. ET

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Minnesota opens the season at home against FCS foe Eastern Illinois
Minnesota opens the season at home against FCS foe Eastern Illinois

Eastern Illinois (1-0) at Minnesota (0-0), Thursday, 8 p.m. ET

How to watch: Peacock

Key Stats

Eastern Illinois (2025)

Overall offense: 298.3 yards per game (109th in FCS)

Passing: 164.9 yards per game (106th in FCS)

Rushing: 133.4 yards per game (85th in FCS)

Scoring: 17.5 points per game (109th in FCS)

Overall defense: 388.7 (75th in FCS)

Passing: 234.0 (82nd in FCS)

Rushing: 154.7 (60th in FCS)

Scoring: 29.2 (83rd in FCS)

Minnesota (2025)

Overall offense: 293.2 (129th in FBS)

Passing: 189.9 (102nd in FBS)

Rushing: 103.2 (128th in FBS)

Scoring: 23.0 (101st in FBS)

Overall defense: 331.6 (34th in FBS)

Passing: 210.5 (51st in FBS)

Rushing: 121.1 (27th in FBS)

Scoring: 22.9 (50th in FBS)

Team Leaders

Eastern Illinois (2026)

Passing: Cole LaCrue, 101 yards, 1 TD, 0 Ints, 61.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Charles Kellem, 171 yards, 3 TDs

Receiving: Samuel Gonzalez, 50 yards, 0 TDs

Minnesota (2025)

Passing: Drake Lindsey 2,382 yards, 18 TDs, 6 Ints, 63.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Darius Taylor, 670 yards, 4 TDs

Receiving: Javon Tracy, 454 yards, 6 TDs

Last game

Eastern Illinois beat Murray State 28-14 in the season opener on Thursday.

Minnesota beat New Mexico 20-17 in the Rate Bowl to finish the 2025 season with an 8-5 record.

Next game

Eastern Illinois hosts Indiana State on Sept. 12. Minnesota hosts Mississippi State on Sept. 12.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here , visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here .

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