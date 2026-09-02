Minnesota opens the season at home against FCS foe Eastern Illinois
Eastern Illinois (1-0) faces Minnesota (0-0) Thursday; game time is 8 p.m. ET
- 1 minuto de lectura'
Eastern Illinois (1-0) at Minnesota (0-0), Thursday, 8 p.m. ET
How to watch: Peacock
Key Stats
Eastern Illinois (2025)
Overall offense: 298.3 yards per game (109th in FCS)
Passing: 164.9 yards per game (106th in FCS)
Rushing: 133.4 yards per game (85th in FCS)
Scoring: 17.5 points per game (109th in FCS)
Overall defense: 388.7 (75th in FCS)
Passing: 234.0 (82nd in FCS)
Rushing: 154.7 (60th in FCS)
Scoring: 29.2 (83rd in FCS)
Minnesota (2025)
Overall offense: 293.2 (129th in FBS)
Passing: 189.9 (102nd in FBS)
Rushing: 103.2 (128th in FBS)
Scoring: 23.0 (101st in FBS)
Overall defense: 331.6 (34th in FBS)
Passing: 210.5 (51st in FBS)
Rushing: 121.1 (27th in FBS)
Scoring: 22.9 (50th in FBS)
Team Leaders
Eastern Illinois (2026)
Passing: Cole LaCrue, 101 yards, 1 TD, 0 Ints, 61.1 completion percentage
Rushing: Charles Kellem, 171 yards, 3 TDs
Receiving: Samuel Gonzalez, 50 yards, 0 TDs
Minnesota (2025)
Passing: Drake Lindsey 2,382 yards, 18 TDs, 6 Ints, 63.2 completion percentage
Rushing: Darius Taylor, 670 yards, 4 TDs
Receiving: Javon Tracy, 454 yards, 6 TDs
Last game
Eastern Illinois beat Murray State 28-14 in the season opener on Thursday.
Minnesota beat New Mexico 20-17 in the Rate Bowl to finish the 2025 season with an 8-5 record.
Next game
Eastern Illinois hosts Indiana State on Sept. 12. Minnesota hosts Mississippi State on Sept. 12.
Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here , visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here .
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