Mississippi State QB Kamario Taylor commits to return to the Bulldogs in 2027

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor, an early season Heisman Trophy hopeful before injuries shortened his season, has agreed to return to the Bulldogs next season.

“When I got to Mississippi State, I knew we could build something special. These last few weeks have only made me want it more,” Taylor said in the statement posted by the school Wednesday. “I promise you this — big things are ahead for this program. Believe that.”

Taylor's decision, first reported by ESPN, comes after Mississippi State reportedly agreed to pay the quarterback about $7 million plus incentives.

Taylor has started six games this season, but was not able to finish either of his past two games.

He has completed 65% of his passes for 1,460 yards and 17 touchdowns this season, and has rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown.

Mississippi State (4-5, 2-5 SEC) started 4-0 — including victories at Minnesota , at South Carolina and at home against Missouri — and was ranked as high as No. 16 in the AP Poll .

Against Missouri, Taylor injured his foot. He finished that game, but struggled in a lopsided loss to Alabama and did not finish that game.

Taylor sat out a loss at LSU two weeks later, then played one quarter the following week against Oklahoma before re-aggravating the injury. Three days later, Mississippi State announced that Taylor would undergo season-ending surgery.

“Right now, I wish more than anything I could be out on that field with my brothers. But I know they’ll keep putting in the work to finish this season strong,” Taylor said. “My recovery is right on track, and I’m looking forward to the day that I get to go back to work with these guys and the future talent that will be coming to Starkville.

“I can’t wait to play for Coach Lebby in 2027. He believed in me from day one, and I believe in where he’s taking this program,” Taylor said. “I’m grateful to Mr. Selmon and the leadership at Mississippi State for their commitment to building a winning program here. I see it every day, and I want to keep helping build something special in Starkville.”

The Bulldogs host Auburn on Saturday.

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