STARKVILLE, Miss (AP) — Fluff Bothwell will be returning to Mississippi State for the 2027 season, he announced in a social media post on Wednesday.

Bothwell is MSU’s leading rusher through nine games this season with 649 yards and three touchdowns on 134 carries (4.8 yards per carry).

“Choosing Mississippi State was the best decision I’ve ever made,” Bothwell said. “I came here to play in the best offensive scheme in football — a running back’s dream.”

Bothwell eclipsed 100 yards in five of six games from Sept. 12 to Oct. 24. He ranks fifth in the Southeastern Conference with 649 yards.

“I also came to grow as a player and as a man and to represent the maroon and white and all the greats before us,” Bothwell said. “That’s why, every day, I’m going to keep fighting for Mississippi State alongside my coaches and teammates.”

Bothwell is the third Bulldogs player to announce his return in as many weeks.

Star quarterback Kamario Taylor, who is out for the season with a toe injury, signed a deal last week reportedly worth about $7.5 million to come back next year. Zion Ragins, who has caught 19 passes for 237 yards and four touchdowns, also announced his return on Wednesday.

MSU (4-6, 2-6 SEC), which has lost six straight, must win its next two games to become bowl eligible and avoid its fourth straight losing regular season.

“I’m all in on this program,” Bothwell said. “We’re focused on these last two games, then going straight to work on a big 2027.”

Mississippi State hosts Tennessee Tech on Saturday, then travels to Oxford for the Egg Bowl against Ole Miss on Nov. 27.

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