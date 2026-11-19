NEW YORK (AP) — Robert Lewandowski, Antoine Griezmann and Breel Embolo are among the five highest-paid players in Major League Soccer after moving to the U.S. this summer, part of a transfer window that boosted MLS compensation by nearly 15%.

Lewandowski has a $16 million base salary with the Chicago Fire and total guaranteed compensation of $19.51 million, the Major League Soccer Players Association said Thursday in its final release of 2026 salaries.

He earns the second-most in the league behind Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, who more than doubled his salary to $25 million this year in his new contract and has $28,333,333 in guaranteed compensation. Messi’s total compensation was more than the payroll of 25 teams in the 30-team league.

Figures are for MLS contracts and include any marketing bonus and agent’s fees. They do not account for any additional agreements the 39-year-old Messi may have with the team or its affiliates, or for any performance bonuses.

Lewandowski, a forward who turned 38 in August, made his Fire debut in July after leaving Barcelona and scored nine goals in 19 MLS matches.

Figures are annualized, meaning they list the totals a player would earn over a full season.

Griezmann is third with a $10,443,243 salary and $13,938,354 in total compensation. The 35-year-old attacker joined Orlando in July from Atletico Madrid and scored 14 goals in 18 games.

Los Angeles FC forward Son Heung-min fell from second to fourth with a $10,338,750 salary and $11,152,852 in total compensation,

Embolo, a 29-year-old forward who made his Atlanta debut in August after leaving French club Rennes, was fifth with a $9.74 million salary and $10,811,400 in total compensation.

Allan Saint-Maximin, a 29-year-old winger who joined Charlotte from French club Lens, was ninth with a $5,679,200 salary and $7,199,000 in total compensation.

Average guaranteed compensation of $746,936 as of Oct. 9 was up 18% from $632,809 as of Oct. 1 last year.

Other summer arrivals included Columbus midfielder Brais Méndez ($4 million, $5.2 million), New England winger Jack Harrison ($3.25 million, $3.65 million), Miami midfielder Casemiro ($896,004, $3,537,871), Kansas City winger André Luiz ($3 million, $3,318,667), San Diego winger Elias Achouri ($2.3 million, $2,633,462), Colorado winger Morgan Whittaker ($1.8 million $2,018,000) and LA Galaxy midfielder Sergi Roberto ($1 million, $1,160,833).

Former U.S. national team goalkeeper Matt Turner took a cut to $1,341,190 in salary and $1,523,190 in total compensation as part of his new contract with New England, which has him on loan from Lyon. That was down from $1,776,136 and $1,942,886 in 2025.

American forward Daryl Dike ($1.6 million, $830,004) returned to Orlando at age 26 after 4 1/2 injury-plagued seasons in England's second-tier League Championship.

Cavan Sullivan, who became the youngest U.S. national team goal scorer at 17 in October, has a $450,000 base salary with Philadelphia and $614,000 in total compensation.

Total compensation of $724.5 million was up 14.8% from $631 million when the union released its first 2026 figures in May .

There were 150 players at $1 million or more, an increase from 133 in May.

Miami had the highest payroll at $59.4 million, followed by Chicago ($41.3 million), Atlanta ($38.4 million), the LA Galaxy ($34.9 million) and Los Angeles FC ($32.9 million).

Nashville, which set a MLS regular-season record with 77 points, was 10th at $25 million.

Philadelphia reached the playoffs despite a league-low $12.6 million payroll. The Union had a team-record 15-game league unbeaten streak from mid-July to mid-October.

MLS’s median salary — the point an equal number of players earned above and below — rose 6.4% to $360,042 from $338,347 last fall.

See AP’s full soccer coverage here