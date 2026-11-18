The state cannot enforce a 2025 law defining sex as binary based on a person’s reproductive system, a judge ordered this week.

Missoula County District Court Judge Leslie Halligan on Tuesday granted a preliminary injunction in a lawsuit brought by Helena-based Upper Seven Law on behalf of a group of transgender, intersex and Two Spirit Montanans while litigation is ongoing.

The injunction will prevent uncertainty about the scope of court orders that found a similar 2023 law unconstitutional and “avert inconsistent enforcement of a statute that plaintiffs have shown is likely unconstitutional,” Halligan wrote.

Senate Bill 437 amended wide-ranging sections of Montana law to include new definitions of “male,” “female,” “sex” and “gender.” The bill states that the term “gender” must be considered a synonym for “sex” — as defined in the new legislation — and may not be considered synonymous with a person’s gender identity, experienced gender, gender expression or gender role.

The bill is largely similar to 2023’s Senate Bill 458, which was declared unconstitutional twice — first, in June 2024, because its subject wasn’t clear in its title, and again in February 2025 because a judge found it violated the equal protection clause of the Montana Constitution. Gov. Greg Gianforte signed SB 437 into law in March , nearly a year after it passed the Legislature, in an effort to avoid entangling it in ongoing litigation over SB 458, according to a spokesperson for House Republicans.

“After the court found the state’s first attempt to erase transgender, non-binary, intersex, and Two Spirit Montanans unconstitutional, the Legislature made a second attempt to pass essentially the same law — and then took unprecedented steps to avoid judicial review,” said Molly Danahy, Upper Seven Law’s litigation director, in a press release. “But even these extraordinary procedural shenanigans — including holding the bill for nearly a year before signing it into law — couldn’t save it from ordinary constitutional review.”

Kaitlin Timken, spokesperson for the governor’s office, said the office generally doesn’t comment on ongoing litigation and referred Montana Free Press to a statement issued by Gianforte and House Speaker Brandon Ler when the lawsuit was filed this spring.

“This law codifies the long-recognized, commonsense, immutable, biologically-based definition of sex, male and female, while protecting people born intersex and not infringing on transgender individuals’ ability to identify with whatever gender, but not sex, they wish,” the statement said. “To no one’s surprise, activists have moved to add this law into ongoing litigation to stop it from going into effect. … The State of Montana will defend this duly enacted law and ensure it gets a fair hearing in Montana’s judiciary.”

The complaint was filed April 6, followed by the state’s response May 22. A preliminary injunction hearing was held June 19 in Missoula. The plaintiffs argued that the new law is unconstitutional and requires them to disclose private medical information.

In its defense, the state pointed to differences between SB 437 and the 2023 law and argued it does not demand access to private information.

Halligan wrote in the injunction that the relevant question is not whether SB 437 contains “precisely the same words” as SB 458, but whether the differences alter the constitutional analysis. While the definitions are not the same, the “operative effect” appears to be the same, in imposing a “state-mandated binary classification of sex that, under this court’s prior ruling, infringes on Montanans’ right to define their own gender identity,” she wrote.

“The court has found that plaintiffs are likely to succeed on claims that SB 437 violates the rights to privacy and equal protection and that enforcement will cause ongoing irreparable harm,” Halligan wrote.

This story was originally published by Montana Free Press and distributed through a partnership with The Associated Press.