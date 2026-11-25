A Montana state senator accused of misusing public funds entered into a plea agreement with state prosecutors Tuesday, although whether he must permanently forfeit his elected office — as the deal calls for — remains a contested point.

With his trial set to begin next month, Hamilton Republican Sen. Jason Ellsworth entered a “no contest” plea before Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge Christopher Abbott. Abbott immediately sentenced the state senator to six months’ probation, fined him $500 and forced him to permanently forfeit his Senate seat.

By pleading no contest, Ellsworth does not admit or dispute the charges against him, but agrees to accept the conviction.

However, one of Ellsworth’s attorneys, Joan Mell, said the sentence would not take effect until the case has been fully adjudicated, and she promised that they would “promptly” appeal to the Montana Supreme Court, despite the plea agreement.

The plans to appeal came as a surprise to Dan Guzynski, a prosecutor with the Montana Department of Justice, who said the defense never discussed their intent to appeal during plea negotiations.

“The idea of this plea agreement was to have finality,” Guzynski said in court on Tuesday.

When asked by Montana Free Press what arguments they plan to make on Ellsworth’s behalf to the Montana Supreme Court, Mell said, “every one of the issues from the inception.”

Ellsworth, former president of the Montana Senate, was charged by the Montana Department of Justice with the misdemeanor offense of official misconduct almost a year ago. The case stems from late 2024 when Ellsworth attempted to contract with a longtime friend’s company — which had been formed only weeks earlier — using $170,100 in state funds that Ellsworth had discretion over at the time. Ellsworth did not go through the public bidding process typically required of state-funded contracts of that amount.

This plea agreement comes after Ellsworth was initially found guilty by a jury following a criminal trial this summer, but Judge Abbott later threw out the verdict after determining the jury was inadvertently tainted .

In a statement released through Montana Senate staff, Ellsworth criticized the state for spending public funds on a misdemeanor case.

“Continuing to burn through Montana taxpayers’ money over a misdemeanor is unconscionable, and stepping off this path is the righteous thing to do for the people footing the bill,” Ellsworth said in the written statement. “It has been an honor to represent Senate District 43, and I thank you for the trust you placed in me.”

The Montana Department of Justice did not immediately respond to questions Tuesday afternoon about why it decided to proceed with a plea deal rather than go to trial next month.

Ellsworth’s current term in office ends in January once the new Legislature gavels in, so the forfeiture of office is nearly moot unless he chooses to run for reelection. This year, Ellsworth ran for the Montana House of Representatives but lost the Republican primary by nearly 77 points, or 2,468 votes.

The money Ellsworth tried to use to fund the business deal was left over from a special legislative committee on judicial reform that the Hamilton senator formed in 2024. Per the contract, Ellsworth’s longtime friend, Bryce Eggleston, was to track the progress and implementation of 27 bills drafted by the special judicial committee. Eggleston had no relevant expertise in this area.

But notably, before the final contract was approved, emails between Ellsworth and state staff showed that Ellsworth sent two nearly identical contracts totaling $170,100, but each individually below $100,000, the threshold that would require the work to be posted publicly for bids. Legislative staff rejected the two-contract approach, the emails showed.

During the 2025 legislative session, Ellsworth was banned for life from the Senate floor, but his colleagues stopped short of expelling him.

This story was originally published by Montana Free Press and distributed through a partnership with The Associated Press.