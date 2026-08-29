Montgomery hits 28th homer in AL Central-leading White Sox's 7-4 win over Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Colson Montgomery hit his 28th homer and Andrew Benintendi drove in two runs to help the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 7-4 on Friday night.

Chicago took advantage of shaky pitching early by the Twins. Montgomery's three-run homer off starter Dean Kremer (2-5) in the first inning put the White Sox up 4-0.

The Twins climbed back with first-inning homers by Brooks Lee and Kody Clemens. Lee also singled in the second to tie it at 4 before Chicago regained the lead on Benintendi's double in the third.

Both starting pitchers went just four innings. Chicago right-hander Luis Castillo allowed four runs on eight hits, while Kremer gave up six runs — five earned — in his outing.

Reliever Grant Taylor (7-2) pitched 2 2/3 shutout innings for Chicago for the victory. Bryan Hudson pitched the ninth for his sixth save.

White Sox center fielder Tristan Peters ended his home run streak at five games, which matches a franchise record. He went 1 for 4 with a single.

The Twins are 8-14 since the trade deadline as their wild-card hopes continue to fade. Minnesota is four games out of the final wild-card spot in the American League, with four teams ahead of them.

Minnesota's top prospect Walker Jenkins made his debut in the majors Friday, batting ninth and playing center field. He drew a nice ovation from the home crowd after his first at-bat, a deep flyout to the warning track. Walker got his first hit his next time up, singling to right in the fourth inning.

Up next

Chicago RHP Erick Fedde (6-8, 4.18 ERA) was set to start Saturday against Minnesota RHP Bailey Ober (7-4, 4.49).

___ See AP’s full MLB coverage here