Morales (a homer) and Simpson (a win) both have memorable debuts for Nats. James Wood expected back

WASHINGTON (AP) — It was hard to tell which Washington rookie was more excited after his big league debut, Yohandy Morales or Jared Simpson.

Morales had three hits, including a homer. Simpson threw three perfect innings and got the win. Both were called up from the minors before the game, and the Nationals' expanded roster beat the Atlanta Braves 9-5 on Tuesday night.

“Unbelievable from both of those guys,” Nationals manager Blake Butera said.

This was the second time since 1901 a player homered in his debut, while a different player on the same team earned the win on the mound in his debut, according to Sportradar. It also happened on April 4, 2005, when Colorado's Jeff Baker homered against San Diego, and Ryan Speier of the Rockies got the win in the season opener.

On five other occasions, the same player has both homered and earned the win in his debut: Kenta Maeda of the Dodgers in 2016, Jason Jennings of the Rockies in 2001, John Montefusco of the Giants in 1974, Hal Haydel of the Twins in 1970 and Denny McLain of the Tigers in 1963.

Morales hit 25 homers at Triple-A this season. He was batting fifth as the designated hitter Tuesday, and his solo shot in the third to put Washington ahead 5-2.

“I just zoned out,” Morales said. “I just started rounding the bases and pointed at my family before I touched home.”

Morales later hit a double and a single.

The Nationals were trying to protect a three-run lead in the fifth when starter Jake Irvin was lifted and the 26-year-old Simpson came on. The left-hander inherited runners on first and second with nobody out, facing the top of the order.

Drake Baldwin bounced into a double play, and then Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a flyout.

“It was nice to throw some fastballs to Acuña, and him foul it off instead of hit a home run,” Simpson said. “That was exciting.”

Then Simpson breezed through two more innings. He ended up facing eight hitters and getting nine outs.

“I used to use Matt Olson in ‘MLB The Show,’” Simpson said. “When I was just facing him I'm like, ‘That’s kind of cool.'”

Simpson said he once thought he'd make his debut as a closer, but instead of getting a save Tuesday he ended up with a win.

“I thought I was a closer, but they got me in long relief, which I've been liking. It's been successful,” Simpson said. “I thought I was going to walk out to a cool song with lights flashing and stuff like that, but I will take this any day of the week.”

After Morales and Simpson arrived and contributed, the Nationals are preparing for another exciting addition: Slugger James Wood is on his way back from an oblique injury. Butera said he would return Wednesday, assuming he's feeling fine in the morning.

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