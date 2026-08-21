Morgan Scalley looking to build on past successes to make No. 21 Utah a Big 12 contender

No. 21 Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — 2025 record: 11-2

Expectations

Utah won 11 games a year ago to bounce back from a tough Big 12 debut a year earlier. A new challenge awaits the Utes after longtime coach Kyle Whittingham left for Michigan and took several key assistants and players with him. Morgan Scalley made his coaching debut in the Las Vegas Bowl, leading the Utes to a 44-22 victory over Nebraska. Can Scalley be successful over a full season?

Retaining quarterbacks Devon Dampier and Byrd Ficklin, along with running back Wayshawn Parker, ensures the Utes won’t face a total rebuild on offense. The trio accounted for 81.5% of Utah’s total offensive yardage last season. Their playmaking abilities will be tested while operating behind an untested offensive line that lost two starters to the NFL.

Utah lost several defensive starters to graduation or the transfer portal and will rely heavily on a mix of unproven transfers and freshmen to emerge as playmakers. LB Johnathan Hall will be a key defensive leader (67 tackles and 2.5 sacks last season).

Strengths include the skill positions, linebackers, and the secondary

Dampier was effective while playing through a sports hernia last season. He totaled 3,325 yards on offense, including 835 rushing yards. Dampier was an accurate passer, tossing 24 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 63.5% of his pass attempts. Ficklin showed flashes of stardom as a freshman, averaging 8.5 yards per play. Parker will anchor the backfield again after leading Utah with 981 rushing yards in 2025.

Hall, Utah’s leading tackler a year ago, and Trey Reynolds could be a disruptive tandem at linebacker. Jackson Bennee and Scooby Davis are both ball hawks in the secondary who combined for six interceptions and three pick-sixes last season. Davis led the Big 12 with 162 interception return yards.

Weaknesses in the trenches and at receiver

Attrition from graduation and transfers left Utah thin and inexperienced along both sides of the line of scrimmage. Cedric Jefferson, a Montana State transfer, could make an immediate impact at offensive tackle. Jefferson started every game for the Bobcats in 2025 while helping them win an FCS title. Ethan Day, a North Texas transfer, will be counted on to help fill the void John Henry Daley and Logan Fano left on the defensive line. Day had 7.5 tackles for loss and four sacks a year ago.

Utah needs to replace its top three receivers from last season. Larry Simmons may step into a bigger role after tallying 280 yards and six touchdowns on 15 catches in 2025. Braden Pegan, a Utah State transfer, was the Aggies’ top receiver last season before following McGiven to Salt Lake City and will likely be Dampier’s top target early.

New faces

WR Braden Pegan (transfer from Utah State), DE Ethan Day (transfer from North Texas), OL Cedric Jefferson (transfer from Montana State), CB Elijah Reed (transfer from Akron), TE Noah Bennee (transfer from Weber State).

Key losses

OL Spencer Fano (NFL). OL Caleb Lomu (NFL), DL John Henry Daley (transfer to Michigan), DB Smith Snowden (transfer to Michigan), LB Lander Barton (NFL).

Biggest games for the Utes

vs. No. 23 Houston (Oct. 24), vs No. 14 BYU (Nov. 9), at TCU (Nov. 23).

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