RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Trent Mosquera scored 18 points as Tennessee Tech beat Eastern Kentucky 95-70 on Saturday.

Mosquera shot 5 of 12 from the field, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Golden Eagles (7-2). Caleb Sanders added 14 points, five rebounds and four steals. De’Ante Green finished with 13 points.

Austin Ball led the way for the Colonels (5-4) with 19 points and two blocks. Damone King added 17 points and two steals for Eastern Kentucky. Amari Owens finished with 12 points and four steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.