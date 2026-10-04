Mozingo’s late equalizer for Utah spoils DeMelo’s return for Louisville in 1-1 draw

Brecken Mozingo scored late in stoppage time to pull the Utah Royals into a 1-1 draw with Racing Louisville on Saturday in a match that saw the return of Savannah DeMelo, who collapsed during a game last season.

In other action in the National Women’s Soccer League, the Kansas City Current beat Bay FC 5-1, and the Boston Legacy took down the Portland Thorns 4-2.

Katie O’Kane converted a penalty kick to give Louisville (7-17-3) the 1-0 lead in the 42nd minute. The penalty was awarded after video review determined that Utah midfielder Madison Hammond fouled Louisville defender Arin Wright.

Mozingo tied it with a long-range shot to salvage a point for Utah (14-9-4).

Louisville snapped a six-match losing streak.

For the first time since her medical emergency on Sept. 14, 2025, DeMelo returned to NWSL play as a substitute in stoppage time. She recently revealed that she collapsed because of undiagnosed cardiac arrhythmia.

“It’s probably the greatest accomplishment I’ll ever have in my soccer career,” DeMelo said.

Debinha gets a hat trick

Debinha got the hat trick as the Current (13-9-5) scored five unanswered goals at CPKC Stadium.

Racheal Kundananji’s through ball found Karlie Lema for the goal and a 1-0 lead for Bay FC in the fourth minute. Lema broke the Bay FC’s single-season goal scoring record with eight.

Kansas City forward Haley Hopkins’ header leveled the game at 1-1 in the 24th minute

Debinha took over in the second half. She tallied goals in the 46th, 53rd, and 75th minutes. Temwa Chawinga added the final goal in the 89th minute.

Bay FC (7-15-5) has already been eliminated from playoff contention.

Legacy capitalize on early Portland red card

A first-half red card for violent conduct by Sopia Wilson in the 22nd minute doomed the Portland Thorns as the Boston Legacy (8-14-5) claimed the road victory.

Boston took advantage in the 35th minute with Annie Karich’s cross into Alba Caño who brought the ball down and finished to make it 1-0. The visitors added another in the 39th minute on Sarah Schupansky‘s deflected shot.

Legacy goalkeeper Casey Murphy took out Portland forward Pietra Tordin in the box in rhe 57th minute and Tordin converted the penalty kick to make it 2-1.

Second-half substitute Amanda Gutierres gave Boston a 3-1 lead.

Thorns rookie midfielder Shae Harvey fired home a rebound to cut it to 3-2 in the 90th minute before Gutierres’ added tap-in goal in stoppage time.

The Portland Thorns (12-8-7) are winless at home in their last four.

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