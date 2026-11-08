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Myers and Saint Joseph’s (Pa.) secure 67-57 OT win over Lafayette

Saint Josephs defeated Lafayette in overtime 67-57; the Hawks remain undefeated with a two and zero season record

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Myers and Saint Joseph’s (Pa.) secure 67-57 OT win over Lafayette
Myers and Saint Joseph’s (Pa.) secure 67-57 OT win over Lafayette

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Khaafiq Myers scored 24 points, six in overtime, as Saint Joseph’s (Pa.) beat Lafayette 67-57 on Saturday.

Myers also added three steals for the Hawks (2-0). Jaiden Glover scored 18 points while going 6 of 16 from the floor, including 2 for 8 from 3-point range, and 4 for 8 from the line, and added seven rebounds and three steals. BJ Ranson had 13 points and shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line.

Cooper Kesler led the way for the Leopards (1-2) with 23 points. Lafayette also got 18 points and two steals from Beckett Currie.

Saint Joseph’s entered halftime up 31-24. Myers paced the team in scoring in the first half with 11 points. Myers shot 1 of 2 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line on the way to his six points in overtime.

Up next

Saint Joseph’s next game is Wednesday against South Florida. Lafayette hosts Penn State-Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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