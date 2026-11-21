ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Vic Listorti ran for a 6-yard touchdown on fourth down with 15 seconds remaining, and Navy shook up the American Conference title race with a 38-34 win over No. 24 Memphis on Saturday.

Memphis, North Texas and UTSA were tied atop the league, but Memphis (8-3, 5-2) and North Texas lost Saturday afternoon, and the UTSA's game was still to come. Navy quarterback Jackson Gutierrez rushed for a career-high 241 yards and two touchdowns, and he also threw for a long TD in the second half.

Down 34-31, the Midshipmen drove 66 yards in 13 plays, moving into field-goal range so methodically that Memphis didn't call timeouts to preserve time on the clock. It looked as if the Tigers would at least make it to overtime when Navy (4-6, 3-4) faced fourth-and-1 from the 6, but the Midshipmen decided to go for it.

Listorti easily picked up the first down up the middle, and when the pile was pushed into the end zone, Navy had the lead.

Jaylin Carter ran for a career-high 229 yards and three touchdowns for Memphis, which led 34-24 after his 1-yard TD with 12:38 remaining. But Gutierrez's 68-yard scoring run made it a three-point game.

Carter had a 68-yard touchdown run of his own in the first half, but Navy led 17-10 after two quarters. Memphis' Marcus Stokes threw an interception in the end zone early in the third quarter, wasting a 60-yard run by Carter. On the Tigers' next possession, Stokes was sacked and fumbled, but Memphis recovered. Manny Covey ran 24 yards for a touchdown on the next play to tie it at 17.

Carter's 21-yard touchdown run put the Tigers ahead, and a Navy fumble led to a field goal that made it 27-17.

Gutierrez threw a 72-yard touchdown pass to Charles Robinson on a reverse flea-flicker to make it 27-24 and set up a wild finish.

The takeaway

Memphis: The Tigers hurt themselves with turnovers, and although they had 273 yards in the third quarter, they couldn't stop Navy when they needed to in the fourth.

Navy: The Midshipmen have had a disappointing season, but they did quite a job playing spoiler Saturday and may be peaking as their showdown with Army looms next month.

Up next

Memphis: Hosts Temple on Friday.

Navy: At Charlotte on Saturday.

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