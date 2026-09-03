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Nebraska opens its 4th season under Matt Rhule with home game against Ohio

Ohio fields a top-10 rushing offense; Nebraska counters with a top-3 pass defense

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Nebraska opens its 4th season under Matt Rhule with home game against Ohio
Nebraska opens its 4th season under Matt Rhule with home game against Ohio

Ohio at Nebraska, Saturday, Noon ET

How to watch: FS1

Key stats

Ohio (2025)

Overall offense: 411.5 yards per game (36th in FBS)

Passing: 184.2 yards per game (107th)

Rushing: 227.4 yards per game (9th)

Scoring: 27.8 points per game (66th)

Overall defense: 352.1 yards allowed per game (51st in FBS)

Passing: 208.6 yards allowed per game (48th)

Rushing: 144 yards allowed per game (62nd)

Scoring: 21.9 points allowed per game (42nd)

Nebraska (2025)

Overall offense: 370.5 yards per game (80th in FBS)

Passing: 224.6 yards per game (66th)

Rushing: 145.9 yards per game (80th)

Scoring: 28.7 points per game (58th)

Overall defense: 329.5 yards allowed per game (30th in FBS)

Passing: 154.1 yards allowed per game (3rd)

Rushing: 175.4 yards allowed per game (98th)

Scoring: 24.6 points allowed per game (67th)

Team leaders

Ohio (2025)

Passing: Nick Poulos, 19 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, 50% completion percentage

Rushing: Duncan Brune, 585 yards on 120 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Dom Dorwart, 119 yards on 11 catches, 0 TDs

Nebraska (2025)

Passing: Anthony Colandrea, 3,459 yards, 23 TDs, 9 INTs, 66% completion percentage (at UNLV)

Rushing: Mekhi Nelson 147 yards on 27 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Nyziah Hunter, 617 yards on 43 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

Ohio finished a 9-4 season with a 17-10 win over UNLV in the Frisco Bowl.

Nebraska finished a 7-6 season with a 44-22 loss to Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Next game

Ohio hosts Jacksonville State on Sept. 12.

Nebraska hosts Bowling Green on Sept. 12.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here . Visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here.

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