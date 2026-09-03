Nebraska opens its 4th season under Matt Rhule with home game against Ohio

Ohio at Nebraska, Saturday, Noon ET

How to watch: FS1

Key stats

Ohio (2025)

Overall offense: 411.5 yards per game (36th in FBS)

Passing: 184.2 yards per game (107th)

Rushing: 227.4 yards per game (9th)

Scoring: 27.8 points per game (66th)

Overall defense: 352.1 yards allowed per game (51st in FBS)

Passing: 208.6 yards allowed per game (48th)

Rushing: 144 yards allowed per game (62nd)

Scoring: 21.9 points allowed per game (42nd)

Nebraska (2025)

Overall offense: 370.5 yards per game (80th in FBS)

Passing: 224.6 yards per game (66th)

Rushing: 145.9 yards per game (80th)

Scoring: 28.7 points per game (58th)

Overall defense: 329.5 yards allowed per game (30th in FBS)

Passing: 154.1 yards allowed per game (3rd)

Rushing: 175.4 yards allowed per game (98th)

Scoring: 24.6 points allowed per game (67th)

Team leaders

Ohio (2025)

Passing: Nick Poulos, 19 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, 50% completion percentage

Rushing: Duncan Brune, 585 yards on 120 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Dom Dorwart, 119 yards on 11 catches, 0 TDs

Nebraska (2025)

Passing: Anthony Colandrea, 3,459 yards, 23 TDs, 9 INTs, 66% completion percentage (at UNLV)

Rushing: Mekhi Nelson 147 yards on 27 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Nyziah Hunter, 617 yards on 43 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

Ohio finished a 9-4 season with a 17-10 win over UNLV in the Frisco Bowl.

Nebraska finished a 7-6 season with a 44-22 loss to Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Next game

Ohio hosts Jacksonville State on Sept. 12.

Nebraska hosts Bowling Green on Sept. 12.

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