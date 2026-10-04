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Necas and Roy score quick goals as the Avalanche rout the Blues 6-1

The Colorado Avalanche defeated the St Louis Blues 6-1; a strong second period secured the decisive home hockey victory

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Necas and Roy score quick goals as the Avalanche rout the Blues 6-1
Necas and Roy score quick goals as the Avalanche rout the Blues 6-1

DENVER (AP) — Nicolas Roy and Martin Necas scored 23 seconds apart in a four-goal second period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 6-1 on Saturday night.

Necas, who finished with two goals and an assist, is off to a fast start with two goals and two assists after notching the first 100-point season of his career in 2025-26.

Nathan MacKinnon continued his hot start with three assists and has five points in the first two games, both blowouts by Colorado. MacKinnon, last year’s Rocket Richard winner with 53 goals, scored two goals in the 8-4 win over Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

Necas and Cale Makar, who signed an eight-year, $163.2 million extension that kicks in next season, scored in the first period and the Avs blew it open in the second.

Josh Manson scored at 5:38, Artturi Lehkonen stole St. Louis goaltender Jordan Binnington’s clearing pass and knocked it into the empty net six minutes later, and then Roy and Necas put it away with goals in the final 1:58.

Necas’ second goal came on another misplay of the puck by Binnington. It is the second straight game against Colorado that Binnington has allowed six goals, with the other occurring on New Year’s Eve of 2025. He allowed six goals on 36 shots in his season debut.

Mackenzie Blackwood had 25 saves but lost his shutout bid when Dalibor Dvorsky scored at 2:34 of the third period.

The Blues opened their season with a 4-0 win at Dallas on Friday night but couldn’t generate much offense against the fast-skating Avalanche. St. Louis had just four shots on goal in the first period and 11 in the second and third.

Up next

Blues: Wrap up their three-game road trip at the Blackhawks on Tuesday night.

Avalanche: Play their first road game of the season at the Jets on Wednesday night.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

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