New coach Kevin Stefanski is looking to end Falcons' 8-year streak of losing seasons

ATLANTA FALCONS (8-9)

Expectations

Two jarring losses on defense will complicate the Atlanta Falcons' hopes of ending a streak of eight consecutive losing seasons.

Linebacker and edge rusher Jalon Walker , a first-round draft pick in 2025, was carted off the field with a season-ending ACL injury to his left knee on Aug. 4. Only 10 days later, Atlanta's other 2025 first-round draft pick, edge rusher James Pearce Jr ., was suspended for the first eight games of the season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy following his February arrest for a domestic dispute in Florida.

First-year coach Kevin Stefanski was already faced with finding a starting quarterback as Michael Penix Jr. continued his recovery from a season-ending knee injury. The Falcons gave Tua Tagovailoa a one-year contract following a rocky finish to his six seasons with the Miami Dolphins. Tagovailoa was unable to establish himself as the clear starter while Penix awaited full medical clearance.

The Falcons will lean on such foundation players as running back Bijan Robinson, wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts, who all have new contracts.

New faces

Tagovailoa, DE Za'Darius Smith, TE Austin Hooper, WR Jahan Dotson, QB Cooper Rush, WR Zachariah Branch, RT Jawaan Taylor, OT Wanya Morris, RB Brian Robinson Jr., RB Tyler Goodson, WR Olamide Zaccheaus, LB Christian Harris, DT Da'Shawn Hand, LB Kendal Daniels, LB Harold Perkins Jr., DE Samson Ebukan, DT Carlos Allen Jr., QB Jack Strand, K Nick Folk, P Jake Bailey.

Key losses

QB Kirk Cousins, RB Tyler Allgeier, WR Darnell Mooney, LB Kaden Elliss, DT David Onyemata, DE Arnold Ebiketie, WR KhaDarel Hodge.

Strengths

Dual-threat running back Bijan Robinson is the heart of the offense and is the face of the franchise. The position looks deep with Brian Robinson the likely top backup. Atlanta's offensive line is a strength with established starters such as right guard Chris Lindstrom, left tackle Jake Matthews and left guard Matthew Bergeron. London and Pitts provide big receiving targets. Safeties Jessie Bates III and Xavier Watts and cornerback A.J. Terrell lead the defense.

Weaknesses

Tagovailoa set a career high with 15 interceptions for Miami before he was benched for the final three games last season. He did not immediately show in training camp he is ready to rebound. In 14 career games over two seasons, Penix has thrown 12 TD passes with six interceptions. Walker's season-ending injury and Pearce's suspension leave huge holes on a defense after they helped fix a chronic pass-rush problem last season.

Camp development

Undrafted rookie Jack Strand and Cooper Rush have had an interesting battle for the No. 3 job at quarterback. The competition takes on greater importance as Penix continues his comeback from knee surgery and Tagovailoa has been slow to show he can return to his peak form.

Fantasy player to watch

Bijan Robinson was signed to a three-year contract extension early in training camp. He led the NFL with 2,298 yards from scrimmage and scored 11 TDs last season. His dual-threat production makes him a fantasy star. Robinson was fourth in the league with 1,478 rushing yards while adding 820 receiving yards. Steven Jackson in 2006 is the only other player in NFL history to produce at least 1,400 rushing yards and 800 receiving yards in the same season. A panel of eight AP Pro Football Writers ranked Robinson the league’s top running back in a preseason survey.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here