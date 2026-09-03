New York Liberty forward Satou Sabally out for the season to recover from concussion

Satou Sabally's first season with the New York Liberty is over as the team announced Thursday that she's out for the remainder of the season.

Sabally has been sidelined since suffering a concussion on June 23 against the Las Vegas Aces. Liberty coach Chris DeMarco said a few weeks ago that Sabally was going to take some time away from the team to recover.

It was her second concussion in the past year. Sabally came to New York as a free agent this past offseason.

Sabally played in just 13 games this season and averaged 10.4 points and 2.8 assists. She suffered her first concussion in the WNBA Finals last season while playing with Phoenix.

She was going to be one of the centerpieces of the German national team which is hosting the FIBA World Cup that begins Friday, but said a few weeks ago she would have to miss it .

“It’s incredibly hard for me to share that I won’t be able to be part of the World Cup in Berlin,” Sabally wrote on Instagram on Aug. 19. “Competing at the World Cup at home, in front of you, my family, and with this team is something I’ve worked toward for years.

“Right now, I have to listen to my body, put my health first and prioritize my full recovery,” she said. “I feel your support for all these years and I’m so grateful for it. I’m incredibly proud of this team and I’ll be with you all in spirit, cheering from afar.”

New York has clinched a playoff spot and is still battling for postseason positioning. The WNBA is currently on a two-week break for the World Cup and the Liberty has four games remaining when play starts up again.

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