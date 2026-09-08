NFL fans in UK cite ticket prices and 'team fatigue' for unsold seats as London hosts 3 games

LONDON (AP) — Matt Cullen’s streak of attending NFL games in London is nearing an end.

The Englishman’s run started at London’s first regular-season game in 2007, when he shrugged off steady rain to watch the New York Giants beat the Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium.

But Cullen can’t bring himself to look past ticket prices and some “team fatigue.” He’s not the only one on the sidelines as London, a key international location for the NFL, gets set to host three games in October.

Most tickets historically get snapped up quickly — as they did for the Week 5 game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. But the Jags vs. Houston Texans matchup at Wembley Stadium still had swaths of unsold seats over the weekend, and some tickets were still available for the Indianapolis Colts vs. Washington Commanders game Oct. 4 at Tottenham two months after going on sale to the public.

“It will just be really, really interesting what the future of the London games looks like because they’re not selling to the potential anymore that they used to,” Cullen said. “It’s a little bit around team fatigue ... a lot of it’s around cost.”

The Jags-Texans (Week 6) is a Jacksonville-run game, meaning the Jags manage operations and ticketing themselves as they have done since 2022 . The NFL runs the two Tottenham games.

The NFL is playing a record nine international games this season . The Australian city of Melbourne hosts for the first time when the Los Angeles Rams face the San Francisco 49ers in their season opener Friday morning Melbourne time (Thursday night in the U.S.).

The slate includes a game in Germany, Spain and France — giving fans more European choices and possibly impacting London demand.

Dori Dunai, a London-based Green Bay Packers fan, is on an NFL UK mailing list and said she has been receiving weekly emails about available Colts-Commanders tickets.

“All other years tickets were gone on the day of sale and heard nothing more of tickets,” Dunai said.

Price hikes from 2025 still sting

Ticket-price anger — evident even in comments on the NFL U.K.’s social media posts — gained steam last year.

After scrapping its “season tickets” program, which allowed fans to buy tickets for each year's NFL-run London games at once, the NFL added two new ticket categories and sharply increased some prices. One former season ticket-holder , journalist Thomas Willoughby, described a price increase of nearly 48% from 2024 to '25.

The league priced this year’s Tottenham games individually. The Philadelphia-Jacksonville game is the more expensive of the two, and its brisk sales seemingly point to the popularity of the Eagles.

Children's discounts aside, the cheapest ticket for both Tottenham games is 79 pounds ($106). From there, the Eagles-Jags game is more expensive, topping out at 280 pounds ($378) while the highest price for Colts-Commanders is 245 pounds ($331) in standard seating. Those prices include fees.

Compared to the 2025 games at Tottenham, the categories for the Colts-Commanders game reflect slightly lower prices, though seats can also be moved into higher-priced categories.

Wembley adult prices for Jags-Texans start at 70 pounds ($95) and rise to 297 pounds ($402) — all before fees.

Cullen’s seat at Wembley for a 2016 game — when he was a season-ticket holder — cost 66 pounds ($89). This year's price chart shows the same seat at 146 pounds ($197) for Jags-Texans on Oct. 18, also excluding fees.

He's managed to attend at least one London game — none were played in 2020 — each season including last year. But barring a below-face-value offer, Cullen's streak will end: “It's priced me out."

Strong demand for Eagles-Jags

From a market viewpoint, because the available Eagles-Jags tickets sold out, “it does suggest that they’ve got the pricing right for that fixture,” said Jonathan Fry, a lecturer in business and management at Aberystwyth University in Wales who has researched event ticketing. But if the other games feature less popular teams, he added, “they could look at reviewing the pricing.”

Indeed, there appears to have been re-categorization of some tickets.

Dunai, who posts on Instagram about American football , said on the day Tottenham tickets went on public sale — July 7 — that she was “shocked” at the prices. Her video highlighted a seat for the Colts-Commanders listed at 185 pounds ($249). The same adult-priced seat in late August was available for 115 pounds ($155).

The Jaguars have a taller task when it comes to ticket sales because Wembley is much bigger than Tottenham.

The Jaguars gave early access to some groups, including its local Union Jax fan club, “historic Wembley purchasers” and opposition season-ticket holders — before tickets went on sale to the general public May 29.

By the numbers: Jags lagging

Is the London lineup getting dull for neutral fans with so many Jaguars games?

“Give us six new teams each year from next season, that’s the biggest change I want," Dunai said in an interview.

Including their two October games, the Jags will have played in London nine times since 2021. They played an annual game at Wembley from 2013-19 and have built a fan base .

But despite their longevity, U.K. viewing and popularity indicators are not in their favor.

The Jags ranked No. 28 for most-watched teams on NFL Game Pass in Britain and Ireland in 2025. Their Oct. 18 opponent, Houston, was two spots lower.

Jacksonville was also among the lesser-searched NFL teams by U.K. fans in 2025, according to analytics company Hyperset Group, based on Google search data.

It’s not just the Jaguars, said Cullen, a New York Jets fan. His team played in London in 2024 and 2025 and “no one wants to see the Jets.”

Ultimately, the stadiums fill up. Tottenham’s capacity for Premier League games is 62,850 but lower for NFL games, which regularly surpass 61,000 fans.

Attendance at three of the past four Jaguars games at Wembley exceeded 86,000.

Jaguars to ‘totally re-evaluate’ London strategy

The Jags will play most of their home games in 2027 in Orlando — with up to three international games possible — while work wraps up on their $1.4 billion stadium renovation.

Team President Mark Lamping confirmed earlier this year that the team now does rolling one-year renewals with Wembley — rather than the multiyear commitments of the past — adding that’s how the NFL prefers it.

The small-market Jaguars at one point earned about 11% of their local revenue by playing in London, but Lamping said it’s “nowhere near that high anymore" and that "the economic motivation will change even more once we move into the new stadium."

At training camp, Lamping told the team’s flagship radio broadcaster : ”We’re going to totally reevaluate our London strategy.”

What does the NFL say?

Both the Jaguars and the NFL declined interview requests. In a statement, the NFL said the U.K. “remains one of the league’s most important international markets.

“Interest in NFL games continues to be strong. Each year, hundreds of thousands of fans register for ticket information and opportunities to attend our games, and London remains one of the premier destinations for NFL fans outside the United States," it said.

The league added it is “incredibly grateful for the passion and loyalty" of U.K. fans.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here