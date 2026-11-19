COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — No. 1 Georgia looks to take another step toward a bit of Southeastern Conference history on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs (9-1, 7-1 SEC; No. 1 CFP) can clinch a spot in the final league championship game with a victory this weekend at No. 21 South Carolina (6-4, 4-4; No. 21 CFP). A win in Atlanta there in two weeks, and Georgia would be the last SEC championship game winner with the Power Four leagues giving up their postseason game for the expanded 24-team College Football Playoff.

Not that it will be easy. The Gamecocks and dynamic quarterback LaNorris Sellers enjoyed a magical month of Saturdays with four SEC victories including wins over ranked opponents in Florida and Tennessee before last week's dismal 34-6 washout to unranked Arkansas.

Sellers hurt his ankle in the win over Texas A&M and missed the loss at Arkansas. He's expected to be full go for the Bulldogs.

“He's a ‘wow' player,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Sellers. “There are two or three plays on there that are just incredible. The arm strength, the speed, the talent, that ability to keep eyes downfield. He looks faster than everybody on the field and they're really fast people on the field.”

The Bulldogs defense, ranked second in the SEC in yards and points allowed, has not faced Sellers before in this era of supersized conferences and lost league rivalries.

Sellers' reputation and skill has made an impact on the Bulldogs.

“Man, he’s a killer," defensive tackle Elijah Griffin said. "Like, he’s great with his legs. He can read routes down the field, and he has great vision. Ultimately, we’ve just got to keep him in the trap and we can’t let him get out because he has the legs to make us pay.”

Sellers' status

Sellers was not on the SEC availability report Wednesday, meaning he's good for a return to the field for Georgia. Not so certain is Sellers' decision on next season. He's got another season of eligibility left and has not announced whether he'll stay at South Carolina or jump to the NFL. There are a number of potential pro quarterbacks expected in this draft, but maybe Sellers has done enough to jump to that group. South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said this week his talks with Sellers about next year have been “very minimal.”

Stockton's past

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton was once a solid commit to South Carolina. But when the Gamecocks dismissed then-coach Will Muschamp and interim coach Mike Bobo in 2020, Stockton called Beamer with his decision that December to back off his pledge. Stockton joined Georgia a month later and Bobo made his way to the Bulldogs as an analyst in 2022 before becoming Smart's offensive coordinator a year later.

Georgia's SEC opponent

While Georgia's path to the SEC title game is clear, Alabama, Tennessee and Texas are all two-loss SEC teams vying for the title game. The Bulldogs, with a loss, could fall into a four-way tie for the top should the Crimson Tide, Vols and Longhorns all win their final SEC games. But Georgia looks to have the tiebreakers to get in should things get muddled.

Fiery Stewart

Frustration took control a second time this season for South Carolina standout defensive lineman Dylan Stewart. He threw an Arkansas player to the ground on a third-down stop last week, leading to a penalty and giving the Razorbacks a field goal. Stewart then kicked a chair into a heating fan on the sidelines. Stewart was suspended a game earlier this season after punching an Alabama player in a blowout loss there.

AP Sports Writer Charles Odum contributed to this report.

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