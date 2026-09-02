No. 10 Oklahoma opens season at home against UTEP
UTEP faces tenth-ranked Oklahoma on Friday; Oklahoma boasts a top-tier defense while UTEP struggles offensively
- 1 minuto de lectura'
UTEP at No. 10 Oklahoma, Friday, 8 p.m. ET
How to watch: ESPN+; SECN+
Key Stats
UTEP (2025)
Overall offense: 331.8 yards per game (110th in FBS)
Passing: 216.3 yards per game (83rd in FBS)
Rushing: 115.6 (116th in FBS)
Scoring: 23.3 (97th in FBS)
Overall defense: 391.3 (86th in FBS)
Passing: 221.8 (71st in FBS)
Rushing: 169.5 (94th in FBS)
Scoring: 30.4 (109th in FBS)
Oklahoma (2025)
Overall offense: 354.3 (90th in FBS)
Passing: 235.8 (57th in FBS)
Rushing: 118.5 (112th in FBS)
Scoring: 26.2 (78th in FBS)
Overall defense: 272.5 (6th in FBS)
Passing: 195.2 (32nd in FBS)
Rushing: 77.3 (3rd in FBS)
Scoring: 15.5 (7th in FBS)
Team Leaders
UTEP (2025)
Passing: Skyler Lockyear, 1,418 yards, 13 TDs, 11 INTs, 55.5 completion percentage
Rushing: Ashten Emory, 569 yards on 119 carries, 4 TDs
Receiving: Wondame Davis Jr., 610 yards on 26 catches, 6 TDs
Oklahoma (2025)
Passing: John Mateer, 2,885 yards, 14 TDs, 11 INTs, 62.2 completion percentage
Rushing: Tory Blaylock, 480 yards on 120 carries, 4 TDs
Receiving: Isaiah Satengna, 965 yards on 67 catches, 8 TDs
Last game
UTEP finished a 2-10 season with a 51-38 loss to Delaware.
Oklahoma lost 34-24 to Alabama in the first round of the CFP after finishing the regular season 10-2.
Next game
UTEP hosts Texas Southern on Sept. 12 while Oklahoma plays at No. 16 Michigan.
Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here . Visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here.
- 1
- 2
Gloria Carrá contó qué hizo con el dinero de Ángela Torres y apuntó contra los padres que manejan las fortunas de los hijos
- 3
Adoptó a un niño con discapacidad y su historia llegó al Congreso: “Lo que logramos debe ser normal”
- 4
Murió el “Loco” Carlos Salinas, gloria de una época dorada de Boca y autor de un gol inolvidable