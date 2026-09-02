No. 10 Oklahoma opens season at home against UTEP

UTEP at No. 10 Oklahoma, Friday, 8 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPN+; SECN+

Key Stats

UTEP (2025)

Overall offense: 331.8 yards per game (110th in FBS)

Passing: 216.3 yards per game (83rd in FBS)

Rushing: 115.6 (116th in FBS)

Scoring: 23.3 (97th in FBS)

Overall defense: 391.3 (86th in FBS)

Passing: 221.8 (71st in FBS)

Rushing: 169.5 (94th in FBS)

Scoring: 30.4 (109th in FBS)

Oklahoma (2025)

Overall offense: 354.3 (90th in FBS)

Passing: 235.8 (57th in FBS)

Rushing: 118.5 (112th in FBS)

Scoring: 26.2 (78th in FBS)

Overall defense: 272.5 (6th in FBS)

Passing: 195.2 (32nd in FBS)

Rushing: 77.3 (3rd in FBS)

Scoring: 15.5 (7th in FBS)

Team Leaders

UTEP (2025)

Passing: Skyler Lockyear, 1,418 yards, 13 TDs, 11 INTs, 55.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Ashten Emory, 569 yards on 119 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Wondame Davis Jr., 610 yards on 26 catches, 6 TDs

Oklahoma (2025)

Passing: John Mateer, 2,885 yards, 14 TDs, 11 INTs, 62.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Tory Blaylock, 480 yards on 120 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Isaiah Satengna, 965 yards on 67 catches, 8 TDs

Last game

UTEP finished a 2-10 season with a 51-38 loss to Delaware.

Oklahoma lost 34-24 to Alabama in the first round of the CFP after finishing the regular season 10-2.

Next game

UTEP hosts Texas Southern on Sept. 12 while Oklahoma plays at No. 16 Michigan.

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