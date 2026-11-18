LAS VEGAS (AP) — Leroy Blyden Jr. scored 23 points, Tre White added 15 and No. 11 Kansas cruised past UNLV 102-77 on Tuesday night in an opening-round game of the Players Era 8.

The Jayhawks (4-0) made 20 of 25 shots (80%) in the first half, and finished at 63% (35 of 56) for the game. Kansas led by 34 points in the second half.

Freshman Tyran Stokes had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Kansas before leaving with an injury early in the second half. Taylen Kinney added 11 points.

Kansas also limited the Rebels to 39% shooting and outrebounded UNLV 42-29.

Dontrez Williams scored 17 points for UNLV (3-1), while Tyrin Jones added 14 and Sebastian Mack scored 11.

The Jayhawks led 55-35 at halftime. Kansas scored the first six points of the game and built its lead to 19-7 with 15:28 left in the first half. The biggest Kansas lead of the half was 44-19 with 7:26 remaining.

The Jayhawks extended their advantage to 90-56 with 9:37 to play.

Up next

Kansas: Will play the winner of Wednesday’s Auburn-West Virginia game in the semifinal round.

UNLV: Will play the loser of the Auburn-West Virginia game in Wednesday’s consolation round.

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