WACO, Texas (AP) — Malcolm Simmons made another big play for No. 11 Texas Tech with his go-ahead 48-yard touchdown catch, and the defending Big 12 champion Red Raiders moved within one win of reaching another conference title game by beating Baylor 20-10 on Saturday.

J'Koby Williams rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown for the Red Raiders (10-1, 7-1 Big 12), who are trying to get to the College Football Playoff for the second year in a row. They clinched consecutive 10-win seasons for the first time in school history, and a win at home on Thanksgiving night against TCU sends them to the final Big 12 title game before the CFP field doubles from 12 to 24 teams.

The long pass from Thomas Castellanos to Simmons with 6:15 left in the third quarter snapped a 7-all tie. That came after Castelllanos had thrown a red-zone interception on the previous drive that opened the second half.

Simmons returned the opening kickoff 97 yards in Tech's 52-27 win at Oklahoma State a week earlier, and added a 45-yard TD catch on the opening possession of the second half. Against Baylor, he also had a 31-yard punt return before Castellanos threw another pick.

DJ Lagway completed 30 of 48 passes, to 12 different players, for 236 yards and a touchdown for Baylor (6-5, 4-4). He was sacked four times.

Texas Tech had 402 total yards and was held to its fewest points this season, after averaging 46.3 points and 517.3 total yards in the three previous games after Castellanos replaced Will Hammond as starting quarterback.

Castellanos completed 10 of 16 passes for 171 yards with two interceptions, the first that LeVar Thornton Jr. picked off around the 2 after the Red Raiders opened the second half going 73 yards on 11 plays. Castellanos ran 18 times for 92 yards, including gains of 39 and 29 yards.

After Rhett Armstrong was wide right on a 37-yard field-goal attempt in the second quarter, the seventh game this season in which he missed a kick for Baylor, the Bears got the ball back. Tight end Terrance Carter Jr. fumbled, and Colby McCalister recovered at the Tech 26 to help set up Lagway's 3-yard TD pass to tight end Matthew Klopfenstein for a 7-all tie.

Tech's opening TD was a 1-yard run by Williams with 4 1/2 minutes left in the first quarter.

The takeaway

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders did what they had to do to win on a day when it never came easy. They did stop Baylor on a fourth-and-4 from the Bears 22 with 2:56 left, and capitalized on Stone Harrington's second field goal of the fourth quarter, a 39-yarder.

Baylor: The Bears, who played their home finale, are 2-2 under interim coach Joe Klanderman, with losses to Big 12 contenders No. 12 BYU and Texas Tech, since scoring 83 points in wins over UCF and Iowa State after he took over for the fired Dave Aranda .

Up next

Texas Tech hosts TCU on Thursday night in the regular-season finale.

Baylor plays at No. 20 Houston (8-3, 5-3), its third consecutive ranked opponent, next Saturday night.

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