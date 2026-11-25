The No. 12 Indiana Hoosiers are keeping the game plan simple this week.

They understand reaching a second straight Big Ten title game no longer is entirely in their control and that to return to Indianapolis next week they must navigate a series of twists and turns.

But coach Curt Cignetti doesn't like complicating matters. So he's urging the short-handed Hoosiers to keep the focus on beating rival Purdue, keeping the Old Oaken Bucket and leaving playoff debate to the outside world.

“Truthfully, we never really thought too much about it,” Cignetti said when asked to compare this year's Big Ten title hopes to those of previous years. “I can remember in ’24 when the rankings came out there was some noise. I think last year we were situated pretty well by this time. I think it’s important we just focus in on this game. To win 10 games would be great, and we've got to take control of what we can control.”

Besides, Cignetti believes this year's Boilermakers (3-8, 2-6 Big Ten) pose a much stronger threat than 2024 when Indiana clinched its first playoff berth on a frosty night with a 66-0 rout, the worst loss in Purdue history, or last year when it ran away with a 56-3 road win.

This time, Cignetti sees an improved, more competitive team, one capable of posing a challenge for Indiana. And after losing five straight, Purdue coach Barry Odom certainly hopes this one will go a different way.

“The challenge is making sure you do every single thing to give yourself a chance to play winning football,” Odom said. “We're excited about getting a chance to play in this game, I know how much it means to everyone associated with both programs.”

Indiana (9-2, 6-2, No. 14 CFP) certainly has not played their best football lately, losing twice in their last five games, going to overtime in three of the last four and posting only two two-possession wins since conference play began. As a result, the Hoosiers slid six spots in the most recent playoff rankings, putting their postseason hopes in jeopardy.

It's also unclear whether Josh Hoover or Grant Wilson will be the starting quarterback. Hoover relieved Wilson in the second half last week at Washington.

Could Purdue ruin Indiana's season by preventing it from even getting a chance to defend their conference crown or national championship?

It's happened before though not with such high stakes, and Cignetti knows it will happen again. So he wants his team to ignore the chatter and focus simply on winning this game.

“I think you've got to treat it like another game but understand it’s an important game,” Cignetti said. “That’s how we’ve treated it in the past. I don’t expect this game to be quite like the first two games. They’re improved; we need to play well.”

Ch-ch-changes

Odom fired defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Kevin Kane earlier this month and could be making more staff changes to a unit that ranks 125th out of 138 in the FBS in points allowed per game (32.8), 131st in yards allowed (425.5) and is coming off a 42-10 loss to Wisconsin.

But the Boilermakers also are dealing with potential distractions this week — player retention, many of whom Odom says already know where they will go when the transfer portal opens.

“It's can you get your team ready to go play and everything that goes into that?" Odom said. "You're building a resume and your actions — socially, academically, and athletically — so all of those will go into some good conversations and probably some tough conversations as we get into next week.”

Kicking woes

The Hoosiers have missed two extra points and 10 field goals this season including a deflected 37-yarder last week that would have forced a second overtime. And that came after Cignetti pulled Nico Radicic in favor of Paddy McAteer. This week's kicker is anybody's guess.

“I think to get back on track you've got to take accountability,” Cignetti said. “Where we are with that, I’m not quite sure to be honest with you. I did talk to Nico (Sunday) and was looking for a little bit more ownership than I got on the phone call, to be quite honest with you. So we’ll see.”

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here , visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here