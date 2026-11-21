CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — L.J. Phillips Jr. ran for 154 yards and a touchdown, No. 13 Iowa's stingy defense shut out Illinois in the second half, and the Hawkeyes beat the Fighting Illini 34-17 on Saturday for their fourth consecutive win.

It was the third game in a row that Phillips ran for at least 100 yards. Xavier Williams added 59 yards rushing and a score, and Hank Brown ran for 32 yards and another TD, as the Hawkeyes (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten, No. 15 CFP) outgained Illinois 264-28 on the ground.

Brown also was 13 of 26 for 138 yards through the air, helping Iowa continue its pursuit of a College Football Playoff berth.

Kaden Houser threw for 318 yards with two touchdown passes and two interceptions for Illinois (6-5, 4-4), which dropped its second in a row after a four-game winning streak. Collin Dixon caught eight passes for 142 yards while Brayden Trimble had four catches for 121 yards and a touchdown.

The Hawkeyes put the win away midway through the fourth quarter with a 19-play, 91-yard drive that took 10 minutes off the clock. It ended when Brown scored from 2 yards out on a fourth-down draw play to put Iowa in front 27-17.

Jaylen Watson added a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown about four minutes later for the final margin.

The Fighting Illini punted three times in the third quarter, including a pair of three-and-outs, and were stopped on fourth down twice along with the interception in the fourth.

The game was tied 17-17 at halftime.

Houser threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to Trimble and an 11-yard TD pass to Davin Stoffel. Trimble tip-toed along the sideline after catching a short pass before being sprung by a block by fellow wide receiver Eddie Kasper.

Iowa scored on 2-yard runs by Phillips and Williams. An interception by Cam Buffington on a dropped pass set up Williams’ score.

The takeaway

Iowa: The nation’s No. 1 scoring defense rose to the occasion in the second half against Illinois, which managed more points in the first half against the Hawkeyes than any of their previous four opponents had managed in an entire game.

Illinois: Injuries have been a major storyline for the Illini offense. Houser has continued to play despite a broken hand and broken nose, No. 2 receiver Hudson Clement is out for the season, as are top running backs Ca’Lil Valentine and Javari Barnett.

Up next

Iowa hosts Nebraska on Friday in what is known as the Heroes Game.

Illinois plays at Northwestern next Saturday.

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