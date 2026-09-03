No. 14 BYU hosts Utah Tech in season opener for the Cougars
No 14 BYU hosts Utah Tech; visitor comes off 54-0 season-opening loss
- 1 minuto de lectura'
Utah Tech at No. 14 BYU, Saturday, 8 p.m. ET
PROVO, Utah (AP) — How to watch: ESPN+
Key stats
Utah Tech
Overall offense: 227.0 yards per game (105th in FCS)
Passing: 169.0 yards per game (84th)
Rushing: 58.0 yards per game (102nd)
Scoring: 0.0 points per game (109th)
Overall defense: 447.0 yards per game (85th in FCS)
Passing: 307.0 yards per game (90th)
Rushing: 140.0 yards per game (56th)
Scoring: 54.0 points per game (107th)
BYU (2025)
Overall offense: 399.5 yards per game (55th in FBS)
Passing: 221.4 yards per game (74th)
Rushing: 178.1 yards per game (40th)
Scoring: 31.4 points per game (32nd)
Overall defense: 332.4 yards per game (35th in FBS)
Passing: 209.7 yards per game (50th)
Rushing: 122.7 yards per game (30th)
Scoring: 19.1 points per game (19th)
Team leaders
Utah Tech
Passing: CJ Tiller, 91 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, 83.3 completion percentage.
Rushing: Bronson Barben, 21 yards, 0 TDs.
Receiving: Mike Williams, 42 yards, 0 TDs.
BYU (2025)
Passing: Bear Bachmeier, 3,033 yards, 15 TDs, 7 INTs, 64.9 completion percentage.
Rushing: LJ Martin, 1,305 yards, 12 TDs.
Receiving: LJ Martin, 255 yards, 0 TDs.
Last game
Utah Tech was drilled by defending FCS champion Montana State 54-0 in its season opener.
BYU capped a 12-2 season with a 25-21 victory over Georgia Tech in the Pop Tarts Bowl.
Next game
Utah Tech plays at Montana on Sept. 12.
BYU hosts Arizona on Sept. 12.
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