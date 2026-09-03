No. 14 BYU hosts Utah Tech in season opener for the Cougars

Utah Tech at No. 14 BYU, Saturday, 8 p.m. ET

PROVO, Utah (AP) — How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Utah Tech

Overall offense: 227.0 yards per game (105th in FCS)

Passing: 169.0 yards per game (84th)

Rushing: 58.0 yards per game (102nd)

Scoring: 0.0 points per game (109th)

Overall defense: 447.0 yards per game (85th in FCS)

Passing: 307.0 yards per game (90th)

Rushing: 140.0 yards per game (56th)

Scoring: 54.0 points per game (107th)

BYU (2025)

Overall offense: 399.5 yards per game (55th in FBS)

Passing: 221.4 yards per game (74th)

Rushing: 178.1 yards per game (40th)

Scoring: 31.4 points per game (32nd)

Overall defense: 332.4 yards per game (35th in FBS)

Passing: 209.7 yards per game (50th)

Rushing: 122.7 yards per game (30th)

Scoring: 19.1 points per game (19th)

Team leaders

Utah Tech

Passing: CJ Tiller, 91 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, 83.3 completion percentage.

Rushing: Bronson Barben, 21 yards, 0 TDs.

Receiving: Mike Williams, 42 yards, 0 TDs.

BYU (2025)

Passing: Bear Bachmeier, 3,033 yards, 15 TDs, 7 INTs, 64.9 completion percentage.

Rushing: LJ Martin, 1,305 yards, 12 TDs.

Receiving: LJ Martin, 255 yards, 0 TDs.

Last game

Utah Tech was drilled by defending FCS champion Montana State 54-0 in its season opener.

BYU capped a 12-2 season with a 25-21 victory over Georgia Tech in the Pop Tarts Bowl.

Next game

Utah Tech plays at Montana on Sept. 12.

BYU hosts Arizona on Sept. 12.

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