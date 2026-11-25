COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Tyler Tanner scored 20 points, including the go-ahead jumper with 41 seconds to play, and No. 14 Vanderbilt remained unbeaten with a 72-66 win over Ohio State on Tuesday night.

Chandler Bing had 12 points for Vanderbilt (7-0) while Ace Glass added 11.

The Buckeyes (4-3) were looking for their first win over a ranked team this season and led 57-50 with 5:40 to go.

After freshman LJ Smith gave Ohio State a 66-65 lead with a 3-pointer, Vanderbilt tied it on Tanner's free throw with 1:28 left.

The Commodores got the ball back after Amare Bynum came up empty on a drive for the Buckeyes, and Tanner converted a tough midrange shot after a timeout to snap a 66-all tie.

Bynum went hard to the rim to try to tie the game, but his dunk attempt went high off the rim and was grabbed by Bing. Glass made a pair of free throws then T.O. Barrett made two more to close out the game.

Justin Pippen led Ohio State with a season-high 22 points. He was 7 for 11 from the field, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range. John Mobley Jr. added 21 for Ohio State while Smith added eight points off the bench.

Vanderbilt shot 51.9% in the second half while holding Ohio State to 34.5%.

Ohio State led 31-29 at the half thanks to a 3-pointer by Mobley with 18.1 seconds left. That capped an opening 20 minutes that had eight lead changes.

Mobley had 10 points while Pippen added nine points and four assists in the first half.

Up next

Vanderbilt: The Commodores return home to face Southern on Friday.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes are in action next at home against Lipscomb on Sunday.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here , visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full men’s basketball coverage here