No. 17 Washington struggles on offense but pulls out 24-10 Apple Cup win over Washington State

SEATTLE (AP) — Demond Williams Jr. threw for 268 yards and a touchdown, and No. 17 Washington survived offensive struggles for a 24-10 victory over Washington State in a season-opening Apple Cup on Sunday.

Williams also scored on a 5-yard keeper in the 118th meeting of the two teams, who were once both part of the Pac-12. Washington won last year's meeting 59-24 in Pullman.

Transfer Caden Pinnick made his debut as quarterback for the Cougars, throwing for 142 yards and scoring on an 11-yard keeper in the fourth quarter.

Washington State was one of the remaining members of the Pac-12 left after realignment broke apart the conference ahead of the 2024 season. The Cougars and Oregon State helped re-build the conference, which now includes Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, Texas State and Utah State, along with non-football member Gonzaga.

The Huskies, meanwhile, bolted the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. Washington went 9-4 last season with a 38-10 win over Boise State in the LA Bowl.

Washington State was embarking on it's first season under coach Kirby Moore after going 7-6 last season. He brought in Pinnick, who played at UC Davis last season and threw for 3,206 yards and 32 touchdowns as a freshman.

Washington State's defense was largely effective in thwarting the Huskies throughout the game, but the Cougars missed a pair of field goals that could have narrowed the gap.

Tyler Robles’ 48-yard field goal gave the Huskies the early lead. In the second quarter, Jeron Jones intercepted Pinnick and ran it back 8 yards to the Washington State 21. After breaking free on a 16-yard run to keep the drive alive, Williams scored on a 5-yard keeper to make it 10-0

The Cougars stopped the Huskies on fourth-and-1 at the goal line to end the half.

The Cougars had a chance to get on the board midway through the third quarter but Jack Stevens' 32-yard field goal attempt went wide right. Stevens also missed a 52-yard attempt on Washington State's first series of the game.

After the Cougars stopped another Washington attempt to convert on fourth down at the end of the third quarter, Washington State drove down the field and scored on Pinnick's 11-yard run to narrow the gap to 10-7.

Washington answered with Rashid Williams' 1-yard touchdown reception.

The Huskies' Rylon Dillard-Allen was ejected for targeting on Pinnick midway through the fourth quarter before Stevens' 42-yard field goal made it 17-10.

Jayden Limar capped scoring for the Huskies with an 11-yard touchdown run with 2:18 left.

Up next

Washington State visits Kansas State, while Washington hosts Utah State on Sept. 12.

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