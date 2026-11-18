KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — No. 2 Michigan State's 61-46 loss to No. 14 Tennessee Tuesday night was historic.

The Spartans' 9 of 50 shooting (18%) was the first time since 1949 that an AP Top 20 team failed to reach 10 made field goals in a game.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo recognized the milestone.

“It was an all-time low in my history of coaching,” Izzo said. “In 32 years, it was the lowest ever.”

The Spartans (4-1) went 5 minutes and 2 seconds at the end of the first half and the first 4:57 of the second half without making a basket. That's when Tennessee (4-0) turned a two-point halftime lead into a 14-point advantage it never let slip away.

Michigan State shot just 11.5% (3 of 26) in the second half. Jeremy Fears Jr. hit 16 of 18 free throws to account for all his points.

“It's a crazy game,” said Tennessee coach Rick Barnes. “(The Spartans) hit 18 (3-pointers) the other night (against Northern Iowa). Tommy (Izzo) said it was ‘fool’s gold.'”

Barnes tried to simplify what his team was able to do.

“We closed down the lane as much as we could and hoped they didn't make the (3-pointers),” he said. “Championship teams defend and rebound. It's just a mindset.”

The Spartans hit just 4 of 19 (21%) from deep.

“We're just starting to figure out what we can do,” said Tennessee center Miles Rubin, one of eight additions through the transfer portal. He finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

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