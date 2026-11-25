SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah is one step away from finishing unbeaten in the regular season for the seventh time in school history and first since 2008.

The No. 2 Utes (11-0, 8-0 Big 12, No. 2 CFP) have already earned a spot in the Big 12 championship game ahead of Friday’s home finale against West Virginia. A victory will keep Utah on track to claim a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff.

Late-game heroics have keyed the Utes emerging as the final unbeaten FBS team.

Utah made critical late fourth-quarter plays in each of its last three games to avoid losing. Back-to-back interceptions on BYU’s final two drives sealed a win over the Cougars. A 70-yard touchdown pass from Devon Dampier to Creed Whittemore gave the Utes a one-point win over Arizona. Twenty-one unanswered points — highlighted by Dampier’s 85-yard TD toss to Larry Simmons — helped Utah pull away from TCU in the final five minutes.

“I’m going to give my guys a chance no matter what point of the game it is,” Dampier said.

Utah has been fearless in fourth quarters, with offensive coordinator Kevin McGiven drawing up big plays in situations where some offenses tend to be more conservative.

“There’s just certain things that I’m saying, ’Hey, let’s take advantage of the tendency,' and Kevin’s not flinched,” Utah coach Morgan Scalley said. “Again, that’s another thing, too, that players can probably sense by the play calling. Are you becoming safer? Are you tightening up? Do you trust them to go and play?”

The Mountaineers (5-6, 2-6) face a stiff challenge in trying to overcome the Utes and their fourth-quarter magic. West Virginia desperately needs a win to get bowl eligible after dropping three straight games following a 5-3 start.

“We all want to play another game together,” Mountaineers receiver John Neider said. “That’s our goal right now.”

It may have to happen without Mike Hawkins Jr. behind center. Hawkins is questionable with a deep bone bruise on his left ankle. He was first injured against Kansas two weeks ago and aggravated it against Houston last week.

If Hawkins can’t go, Scotty Fox Jr. will get his first start of the season. Fox started six games for West Virginia as a freshman a year ago.

Still, the Mountaineers have a chance to salvage an up-and-down season by becoming the latest unranked team to upend a Top 5 opponent.

“I don’t even look at it as far as spoiling somebody else’s season as much as it’s an opportunity for us to prove ourselves,” West Virginia coach Rich Rodriguez said. “I don’t want them to be nervous, but I want them to be excited about the opportunity. And I would be disappointed if we don’t play that way.”

A loss would give the Mountaineers back-to-back seasons without a bowl berth for the first time since going bowl-less three consecutive years from 1990 to 1992.

Building His Resume

Dampier keeps building a case as a Heisman Trophy candidate with his consistent ability to finish drives.

The Utah senior is the fourth power conference QB since 2000 with at least 20 passing TDs and eight rushing TDs in an 11-0 start to the season, joining Justin Fields (Ohio State) in 2019, Cam Newton (Auburn) in 2010, and Vince Young (Texas) in 2005. Dampier is the first player in Big 12 history to have multiple pass touchdowns and multiple rush touchdowns in three straight games. He’s only the seventh FBS player through the last 30 seasons to accomplish this feat.

Passing Frenzy

West Virginia’s defensive struggles can be traced to a persistent inability to stop opponents from piling up yards through the air. Through 11 games, the Mountaineers rank last among FBS teams in passing defense while surrendering 302.3 yards per game.

This could be problematic against Utah.

Ironically, the Utes have totaled more than 300 passing yards on offense only once this season — finishing with 301 yards against Arkansas — while ranking 20th nationally in pass efficiency (157.41). But five different Utah receivers have had at least one 100-yard game this season.

Elite Company

Utah is the second Big 12 team in the last 15 years to win its first 11 games in a season, joining TCU in 2022. Scalley is only the third FBS coach in the last 10 seasons to start 11-0 (or better) in his first full season as a head coach in the FBS ranks, joining Ohio State’s Ryan Day in 2019 (13-0) and UCF’s Josh Heupel in 2018 (12-0).

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