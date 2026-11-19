FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Morgan Scalley was a part of the previous two Utah teams that won their first 10 games, as a senior defensive back for the Utes in 2004 and then four years later in his first season as a full-time assistant coach.

Now in Scalley's first season as head coach at his alma mater, after never leaving through all those years, the No. 2 Utes (10-0, 7-0 Big 12, No. 2 CFP) can clinch a spot in the Big 12 Conference's final championship game with a win at TCU (5-5, 3-4) on Saturday night. The berth could be clinched if No. 12 BYU loses at Kansas earlier in the day.

“You care about the things that shape you, the things that have made you, things that have taught you so many valuable lessons here,” Scalley said about the long wait to be head coach and what it means in this moment. “A lot of memories of me growing up, going to games, obviously playing here, lessons learned from being here. Just want to be in a position to pass that on.”

The Utes, seeking their first College Football Playoff berth, have won their last 16 games, the longest active FBS streak. That includes the Las Vegas Bowl last New Year's Eve after the longtime defensive coordinator replaced departing coach Kyle Whittingham.

Their Associated Press Top 25 ranking matches their highest ever, since being No. 2 in the final poll in 2008. They were undefeated then and in 2004, when ranked fourth and Scalley was a second-team AP All-America pick in coach Urban Meyer's final season in Utah.

“We’re in a good spot, but no one cares if you lose the last two," said Scalley, whose team finishes the regular season at home against West Virginia the day after Thanksgiving. “Our guys are focused. They understand what got us here, and we’ve got to keep going.”

There is speculation about Sonny while Scalley is surging

Sonny Dykes led the Horned Frogs to a 12-0 regular season and the CFP in his debut with them in 2022. There is now plenty of speculation about his job status as they have gotten nowhere close to another Big 12 title game or playoff since then.

TCU has one of the Big 12's top defenses, allowing only 15.2 points and 304.4 total yards per game, but its five losses have all been one-score games, by a combined 25 points.

The Frogs are 15th in the 16-team league scoring only 23.4 points a game, that bolstered by two lopsided non-conference wins. They have scored more than 22 points against a Power Five opponent only once, and lost that game 29-28 at Arizona .

Devon Dampier should get some serious Heisman Trophy consideration

Utes dual-threat quarterback Devon Dampier has been responsible for multiple touchdowns in all 10 games, the most in FBS. He has thrown for 2,257 yards and 22 touchdowns, while running for 582 yards and nine more scores.

Dampier has thrown two TDs and run for two scores in each of the last two games. His 70-yard scoring pass to Creed Whittemore with 2 1/2 minutes left Saturday was the difference in a 40-39 win at No. 19 Arizona .

Only two other power conference QBs since 2000 have had at least 20 passing touchdowns and eight rushing TDs in a 10-0 start. Both were Heisman Trophy runner-ups: Justin Fields for Ohio State in 2019 and Vince Young for national champion Texas in 2005.

It has been more than a half-century since a TCU visitor ranked so high

Utah is the highest-ranked opponent to visit TCU since No. 2 Texas in 1970.

“Our guys are going to play hard,” Dykes said. “Our guys are going to have confidence, and we’re going to go play Saturday and see what happens.”

This is third time since the Frogs joined the Big 12 in 2012 that they host an undefeated team in November. They lost to No. 3 Kansas State in 2012 and No. 11 Baylor in 2019.

No. 2 Texas won 58-0 at TCU in 1970, part of the Longhorns' 10-0 regular season.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here , visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football