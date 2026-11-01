Saltar al contenido principal
LA NACION

No. 20 Boise State rallies to beat Texas State 46-45 after blowing a 25-point halftime lead

A backup quarterback led a late comeback for Boise State; the team narrowly defeated Texas State in a football matchup

  • icono tiempo de lectura1 minuto de lectura'
LA NACION
No. 20 Boise State rallies to beat Texas State 46-45 after blowing a 25-point halftime lead
No. 20 Boise State rallies to beat Texas State 46-45 after blowing a 25-point halftime lead

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Max Cutforth threw three touchdown passes in the final seven minutes in relief of injured starter Maddux Madsen, and No. 20 Boise State rallied to beat Texas State 46-45 on Saturday night after blowing a 25-point halftime lead.

Boise State (7-1, 4-0 Pac-12) needed a furious comeback after the Bobcats scored the first 36 points of the second half, taking a 39-28 lead with 8:58 left when Jayden Bradley returned Madsen’s first interception of the season for a touchdown.

Texas State (4-4, 2-2) was poised to pull the upset behind Brad Jackson, the quarterback who threw for 327 yards and four TDs.

But in a game that saw three lead changes in the final five minutes, Cutforth found Akeem Wright for an 18-yard scoring strike with 2:40 remaining to put Boise State ahead for good.

Madsen, who threw for 236 yards and a touchdown and ran for two more scores, left int he fourth quarter after taking a hard shot near his left knee. He watched the rest of the game on crutches from the sideline.

Since moving to FBS in 2012, the Bobcats have never beaten a ranked team in 13 attempts.

The takeaway

Boise State: The Broncos appear to be the frontrunner for the playoff spot reserved for the highest-ranked Group of Six teams heading into Tuesday’s first CFP rankings this season. But they will need to avoid any more meltdowns to hold onto that position.

Texas State: The Bobcats, who entered the season having played only once against any members of the new Pac-12, look competitive in their first season in the conference. But if they want another shot at the Broncos, they will need to navigate a challenging two-game stretch against Oregon State and Fresno State.

Up next

Texas State: At Oregon State on Saturday.

Boise State: At Colorado State on Saturday.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here . Visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here

LA NACION
News Services
Más leídas
  1. Inti Bonomo, experto en Ciencias Ambientales, sobre el impacto que tendrá el fenómeno del Súper Niño: "El pico va a ser en diciembre"
    1

    Inti Bonomo, experto en Ciencias Ambientales, sobre el impacto que tendrá el fenómeno del Súper Niño: “El pico va a ser en diciembre”

  2. Toma de rehenes y tiroteo en el centro de Zárate tras un intento de robo a un local de celulares
    2

    Toma de rehenes y tiroteo en el centro de Zárate tras un intento de robo a un local de celulares: dos detenidos

  3. Colapinto ganó una posición de largada en los escritorios y partirá muy cerca de la zona de puntos en México
    3

    Franco Colapinto se beneficia de una sanción a Liam Lawson y largará 11º en el Gran Premio de Ciudad de México

  4. Mientras Lali se casaba en San Telmo, la China Suárez organizó una fiesta de Halloween en Nordelta
    4

    Mientras Lali se casaba en San Telmo, la China Suárez organizó una fiesta de Halloween en Nordelta: las fotos del festejo