GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — No. 20 Florida is shutting down receiver Vernell Brown III for the remainder of the season.

The Gators announced Tuesday that Brown will have season-ending surgery to repair the posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, an injury that prevented the sophomore from playing the previous seven games.

“We look forward to his return for the 2027 season,” the team said in a statement.

Brown injured his knee in a 52-28 win against then-No. 4 Ole Miss in late September, and coach Jon Sumrall later called it the mildest strain possible. He missed the next three games and was eyeing a return against then-No. 3 Georgia in late October but suffered a setback days before the game.

He had his knee drained of fluids and had a platelet-rich plasma injection in hopes of expediting a return.

“It's been advised that the best course of action is that he undergo surgery to correct the issue for good,” the team said. “He will be out for the immediate future.”

Florida closes the regular season at rival Florida State on Friday and then will play in a bowl game — likely the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa or the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville.

“Vernell has worked tirelessly since suffering the sprain to return to play for the team this season,” the team said. “Despite extensive rehab and two procedures, persistent swelling and limited range of motion have prevented him from returning this season.”

Brown had 17 receptions for 271 yards and two touchdowns this season. He also returned two punts for scores.

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