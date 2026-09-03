No. 20 Tennessee opens with freshman Faizon Brandon at QB against Furman
Furman is set to play No 20 Tennessee on Saturday; statistical comparisons offer game insights
- 1 minuto de lectura'
Furman (1-0) at No. 20 Tennessee, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET
How to watch: SEC+
Key stats
Furman (2026)
Overall offense: 451 yards per game (34th in FCS)
Passing: 183 yards per game (77th)
Rushing: 268 yards per game (11th)
Scoring: 20 points per game (82nd)
Overall defense: 160 yards allowed per game (7th)
Passing: 154 yards allowed per game (27th)
Rushing: 6 yards allowed per game (4th)
Scoring: 3 points allowed per game (8th)
Tennessee (2025):
Overall offense: 466.3 yards per game (7th in FBS)
Passing: 292.8 yards per game (6th)
Rushing: 173.5 yards per game (51st)
Scoring: 39.8 points per game (6th)
Overall defense: 397.2 yards allowed per game (93rd)
Passing: 244.8 yards allowed per game (113th)
Rushing: 152.4 yards allowed per game (73rd)
Scoring: 28.9 points allowed per game (91st)
Team leaders
Furman (2026)
Passing: Jake Garcia, 183 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT 53.5 completion percentage (63rd in FCS)
Rushing: CJ Nettles, 99 yards on 10 carries, 0 TDs (29th)
Receiving: Daniel Haughton, 87 yards on 5 catches, 0 TD (53rd)
Tennessee (2025)
Passing: Faizon Brandon (freshman)
Rushing: DeSean Bishop 1,076 yards, 16 TDs
Receiving: Braylon Staley 837 yards, 6 TDs
Last game
Furman beat Anderson (S.C.) University 20-3 Aug. 27.
Tennessee lost 30-28 to Illinois in the Music City Bowl to finish 8-5.
Next game
Furman plays at Mercer, and Tennessee is at Georgia Tech on Sept. 12.
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