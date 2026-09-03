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No. 20 Tennessee opens with freshman Faizon Brandon at QB against Furman

Furman is set to play No 20 Tennessee on Saturday; statistical comparisons offer game insights

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20 Tennessee opens with freshman Faizon Brandon at QB against Furman
20 Tennessee opens with freshman Faizon Brandon at QB against Furman

Furman (1-0) at No. 20 Tennessee, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: SEC+

Key stats

Furman (2026)

Overall offense: 451 yards per game (34th in FCS)

Passing: 183 yards per game (77th)

Rushing: 268 yards per game (11th)

Scoring: 20 points per game (82nd)

Overall defense: 160 yards allowed per game (7th)

Passing: 154 yards allowed per game (27th)

Rushing: 6 yards allowed per game (4th)

Scoring: 3 points allowed per game (8th)

Tennessee (2025):

Overall offense: 466.3 yards per game (7th in FBS)

Passing: 292.8 yards per game (6th)

Rushing: 173.5 yards per game (51st)

Scoring: 39.8 points per game (6th)

Overall defense: 397.2 yards allowed per game (93rd)

Passing: 244.8 yards allowed per game (113th)

Rushing: 152.4 yards allowed per game (73rd)

Scoring: 28.9 points allowed per game (91st)

Team leaders

Furman (2026)

Passing: Jake Garcia, 183 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT 53.5 completion percentage (63rd in FCS)

Rushing: CJ Nettles, 99 yards on 10 carries, 0 TDs (29th)

Receiving: Daniel Haughton, 87 yards on 5 catches, 0 TD (53rd)

Tennessee (2025)

Passing: Faizon Brandon (freshman)

Rushing: DeSean Bishop 1,076 yards, 16 TDs

Receiving: Braylon Staley 837 yards, 6 TDs

Last game

Furman beat Anderson (S.C.) University 20-3 Aug. 27.

Tennessee lost 30-28 to Illinois in the Music City Bowl to finish 8-5.

Next game

Furman plays at Mercer, and Tennessee is at Georgia Tech on Sept. 12.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here , visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here

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