LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Deshawn Purdie threw for a season-high 344 yards and accounted for three touchdowns as No. 22 Liberty rolled past Western Kentucky 45-14 on Saturday for its 10th consecutive win.

Purdie completed 19 of 25 passes and had two TDs, plus one rushing score, as the Flames (10-1, 7-0 Conference USA) turned to the air after a season-high 370 rushing yards last week against Middle Tennessee .

Liberty pounced on the Hilltoppers (4-7, 3-4) for a 21-0 lead at the end of the opening quarter in its first game as an Associated Press Top 25 team since the 2023 season.

Purdie threw an 81-yard touchdown pass to Makai Jackson on Liberty’s first offensive play, and two Flames quarterbacks — Purdie and backup Ethan Vasko — punched in rushing scores in the opening 15 minutes.

Terron Kellman, who led Liberty with 88 rushing yards, added a 39-yard touchdown scamper for a 28-0 halftime advantage.

The Flames pushed their lead as large as 35-0 before the Hilltoppers got on the board on the last play of the third quarter on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Brock Glenn to Coleson Arends. Glenn scored on a 16-yard run for Western Kentucky in the final six minutes of the game.

Western Kentucky rushed 29 times for just 54 yards, while Zion Taylor (6 catches, 68 yards) led the Hilltoppers in receiving.

Glenn threw for 273 yards and a score but was sacked three times for 28 yards by Liberty.

The takeaway

Western Kentucky: After reaching a bowl game in coach Tyson Helton’s first seven seasons at the helm, the Hilltoppers will fall short of the six-win threshold this year after Saturday’s loss.

Liberty: Facing a Hilltoppers squad that knocked off CUSA contender Jacksonville State a week earlier, the Flames eliminated any chance of another spoiler bid by Western Kentucky from the start. Liberty’s runaway victory is its sixth by 16 points or more in seven conference games.

Up next

Western Kentucky concludes its regular season at home against Kennesaw State next Saturday.

Liberty travels to Missouri State for its regular-season finale next Saturday.

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