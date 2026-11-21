GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Philo threw for 241 yards and ran for two touchdowns, Jadan Baugh scored from 10 yards out with 2:19 remaining and No. 23 Florida rallied to beat Vanderbilt 34-27 on Saturday.

Myles Graham also returned a fumble 57 yards for a touchdown for the Gators (7-4, 5-4, Southeastern Conference), who won consecutive games for the first time since late September and finished above .500 in league play for the first time since 2020.

Florida got a lucky bounce to pick up this victory.

Philo threw a little high to Micah Mays on a third-and-5 play, but the ball ricocheted into Eric Singleton’s hands for a 37-yard gain. A roughing-the-passer penalty put the Gators at the 10-yard line. Baugh scored on the next play, taking a direct snap and running right for his 16th touchdown of the season.

The Commodores (4-7, 1-7) have lost seven of eight games and will miss a bowl game for the first time since 2023.

Jared Curtis threw two touchdown passes in the second quarter, including a 75-yarder to Junior Sherrill, to put Vanderbilt ahead 24-17 at halftime.

The freshman injured his left wrist late in the game but returned in time to give the Commodores a chance down the stretch. But Jayden Woods sacked him with a spin move on a fourth-down play from the Florida 45-yard line to end the threat.

Curtis finished 12-of-25 passing for 200 yards. Sedrick Alexander added 129 yards rushing for Vanderbilt, and Sherrill chipped in 129 yards receiving on six receptions.

The ’Dores looked like they were going to take control of the game with a 75-yard drive and then a 75-yard play late in the second quarter.

Vandy tied the game after Curtis found Alexander for a 9-yard score and a 2-point conversion. Coach Clark Lea’s team pulled ahead when Curtis hooked up with Sherrill for the long one. The ball slipped through the fingers of safety Alfonzo Allen.

But Florida rallied in the second half thanks partly to a reversal. Curtis picked up a first down on a fourth-and-1 keeper at the Vandy 36 early in the third quarter. But his helmet came off during the run, and officials overturned the call and ruled him short of the sticks.

The Gators took advantage of the great field position and tied the game on Philo’s second TD run of the day.

The takeaway

Vanderbilt had arguably the best three players on the field: Curtis, Sherrill and safety CJ Heard, who finished with 11 tackles. Sherrill and Heard are seniors, but Curtis gives the Commodores hope for 2027 and beyond.

Florida struggled out of the gates for the fifth consecutive game, a troubling trend in coach Jon Sumrall’s first season. The Gators managed a field goal in the first quarter Saturday but now have been outscored 30-3 in the opening 15 minutes in games against Texas, Georgia, Oklahoma, Kentucky and Vandy.

Up next

Vanderbilt closes out the season at home against in-state rival and No. 9 Tennessee next Saturday.

Florida plays at rival Florida State on Friday.

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