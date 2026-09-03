No. 23 Houston opens season at home against Oregon State after 10-win campaign in 2025
No 23 Houston finished last season 10-3; Oregon State ended with a 2-10 record after a 32-8 defeat
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Oregon State at No. 23 Houston, Saturday, noon ET
How to watch: ESPN
Key stats
Oregon State (2025)
Overall offense: 349.8 yards per game (95th)
Passing: 225.8 yards per game (66th)
Rushing: 123.9 yards per game (107th)
Scoring: 18.2 points per game (125th)
Overall defense: 379.8 yards per game (75th)
Passing: 222.4 yards per game (74th)
Rushing: 157.4 yards per game (81st)
Scoring: 29.4 points per game (98th)
Houston (2025)
Overall offense: 394.5 yards per game (61st)
Passing: 216.4 yards per game (84th)
Rushing: 178.1 yards per game (40th)
Scoring: 29.1 points per game (55th)
Overall defense: 347.8 yards per game (47th)
Passing: 218.8 yards per game (66th)
Rushing: 129 yards per game (38th)
Scoring: 22.8 points per game (48th)
Team leaders
Oregon State (2025)
Passing: Maalik Murphy, 1,805 yards, 9 TDs, 8 INTs, 58.1 completion percentage
Rushing: Anthony Hankerson, 1,086 yards on 247 carries, 9 TDs
Receiving: Trent Walker, 823 yards on 68 catches, 2 TDs
Houston (2025)
Passing: Conner Weigman, 2,705 yards, 25 TDs, 9 INTs, 65.2 completion percentage
Rushing: Dean Connors 977 yards on 20 carries, 6 TDs
Receiving: Amare Thomas, 966 yards, 67 catches, 12 TDs
Last game
Oregon State finished a 2-10 season with a 32-8 loss to Washington State.
Houston beat LSU 38-35 in the Texas Bowl to finish 10-3 a year after going 4-8.
Next game
Oregon State hosts No. 12 Texas Tech on Sept. 12.
Houston hosts Southern on Sept. 12.
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