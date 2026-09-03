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No. 23 Houston opens season at home against Oregon State after 10-win campaign in 2025

No 23 Houston finished last season 10-3; Oregon State ended with a 2-10 record after a 32-8 defeat

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Houston, 23°, abre la temporada como local ante Oregon State tras una campaña de 10 victorias en 2025
Houston, 23°, abre la temporada como local ante Oregon State tras una campaña de 10 victorias en 2025Pat Sullivan - AP

Oregon State at No. 23 Houston, Saturday, noon ET

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Oregon State (2025)

Overall offense: 349.8 yards per game (95th)

Passing: 225.8 yards per game (66th)

Rushing: 123.9 yards per game (107th)

Scoring: 18.2 points per game (125th)

Overall defense: 379.8 yards per game (75th)

Passing: 222.4 yards per game (74th)

Rushing: 157.4 yards per game (81st)

Scoring: 29.4 points per game (98th)

Houston (2025)

Overall offense: 394.5 yards per game (61st)

Passing: 216.4 yards per game (84th)

Rushing: 178.1 yards per game (40th)

Scoring: 29.1 points per game (55th)

Overall defense: 347.8 yards per game (47th)

Passing: 218.8 yards per game (66th)

Rushing: 129 yards per game (38th)

Scoring: 22.8 points per game (48th)

Team leaders

Oregon State (2025)

Passing: Maalik Murphy, 1,805 yards, 9 TDs, 8 INTs, 58.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Anthony Hankerson, 1,086 yards on 247 carries, 9 TDs

Receiving: Trent Walker, 823 yards on 68 catches, 2 TDs

Houston (2025)

Passing: Conner Weigman, 2,705 yards, 25 TDs, 9 INTs, 65.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Dean Connors 977 yards on 20 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Amare Thomas, 966 yards, 67 catches, 12 TDs

Last game

Oregon State finished a 2-10 season with a 32-8 loss to Washington State.

Houston beat LSU 38-35 in the Texas Bowl to finish 10-3 a year after going 4-8.

Next game

Oregon State hosts No. 12 Texas Tech on Sept. 12.

Houston hosts Southern on Sept. 12.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here , visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here

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