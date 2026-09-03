No. 3 Georgia to lean on veterans Gunner Stockton and Nate Frazier in opener against Tennessee State
Tennessee State, 0-1, prepares to play No. 3 Georgia; both teams enter the matchup after recent game losses
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Tennessee State (0-1) at No. 3 Georgia, Saturday, 3 p.m. ET
How to watch: SEC Network
Key stats
Tennessee State
Overall offense: 354 yards per game (70th in FCS)
Passing: 265 yards per game (35th)
Rushing: 89 yards per game (89th)
Scoring: 24 points per game (T-65th)
Overall defense: 402 yards allowed per game (75th in FCS)
Passing: 222 yards allowed per game (56th)
Rushing: 180 yards allowed per game (80th)
Scoring: 26 points allowed per game (61st)
Georgia (2025)
Overall offense: 402.4 yards per game (28th in FBS)
Passing: 219.4 yards per game (75th)
Rushing: 182.1 yards per game (35th)
Scoring: 32.4 points per game (19th)
Overall defense: 298 yards allowed per game (10th in FBS)
Passing: 221.5 yards allowed per game (61st)
Rushing: 84.5 yards allowed per game (4th)
Scoring: 18.5 points allowed per game (12th)
Team leaders
Tennessee State
Passing: Daylin Lee, 265 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT, 56.10 completion percentage
Rushing: Daylin Lee, 40 yards on 13 carries, 1 TD
Receiving: Jayden Guy, 148 yards on 9 catches, 0 TD
Georgia (2025)
Passing: Gunner Stockton, 2,894 yards, 24 TDs, 5 INTs, 69.7 completion percentage
Rushing: Nate Frazier, 947 yards, 6 TDs
Receiving: London Humphreys, 276 yards, 18 catches, 3 TDs
Last game
Tennessee State lost 26-24 to Jackson State at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville on Aug. 29.
No. 3 Georgia finished 12-2 in 2025 with a 39-34 loss to No. 6 Mississippi in the CFP quarterfinal Sugar Bowl game in New Orleans.
Next game
Tennessee State plays at Florida A&M on Sept. 12.
Georgia hosts Western Kentucky on Sept. 12.
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