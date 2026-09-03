No. 3 Georgia to lean on veterans Gunner Stockton and Nate Frazier in opener against Tennessee State

Tennessee State (0-1) at No. 3 Georgia, Saturday, 3 p.m. ET

How to watch: SEC Network

Key stats

Tennessee State

Overall offense: 354 yards per game (70th in FCS)

Passing: 265 yards per game (35th)

Rushing: 89 yards per game (89th)

Scoring: 24 points per game (T-65th)

Overall defense: 402 yards allowed per game (75th in FCS)

Passing: 222 yards allowed per game (56th)

Rushing: 180 yards allowed per game (80th)

Scoring: 26 points allowed per game (61st)

Georgia (2025)

Overall offense: 402.4 yards per game (28th in FBS)

Passing: 219.4 yards per game (75th)

Rushing: 182.1 yards per game (35th)

Scoring: 32.4 points per game (19th)

Overall defense: 298 yards allowed per game (10th in FBS)

Passing: 221.5 yards allowed per game (61st)

Rushing: 84.5 yards allowed per game (4th)

Scoring: 18.5 points allowed per game (12th)

Team leaders

Tennessee State

Passing: Daylin Lee, 265 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT, 56.10 completion percentage

Rushing: Daylin Lee, 40 yards on 13 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Jayden Guy, 148 yards on 9 catches, 0 TD

Georgia (2025)

Passing: Gunner Stockton, 2,894 yards, 24 TDs, 5 INTs, 69.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Nate Frazier, 947 yards, 6 TDs

Receiving: London Humphreys, 276 yards, 18 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Tennessee State lost 26-24 to Jackson State at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville on Aug. 29.

No. 3 Georgia finished 12-2 in 2025 with a 39-34 loss to No. 6 Mississippi in the CFP quarterfinal Sugar Bowl game in New Orleans.

Next game

Tennessee State plays at Florida A&M on Sept. 12.

Georgia hosts Western Kentucky on Sept. 12.

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