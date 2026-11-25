SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — This is not the time for No. 3 Notre Dame to start looking beyond this weekend, as far as coach Marcus Freeman is concerned.

There’s enough on the line for the Fighting Irish (10-1, No. 4 CFP) in closing their regular-season schedule at Syracuse (5-6) on Saturday to command his team's attention.

“This is one of the 12 guaranteed games we have in front of us so there shouldn’t be a lack of motivation,” Freeman said. “The opportunity we have right in front of us. A lot of talk will be what this game means after this game. Our focus has to be on this game and this opportunity.”

The math is pretty simple for the 25 1/2-point favorites. It’s win and the likely chance of securing a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff, with Notre Dame entering the weekend holding the fourth seed .

Notre Dame has won four straight, including a 31-24 win over then-No. 1 Miami, since a 28-24 loss at BYU, and has outscored its past two opponents by a combined 65-10.

And Freeman made sure to remind his team of the Orange being no pushover. Aside from being a win from bowl eligibility, Syracuse has defeated then-No. 19 SMU and lost by eight points to current-No. 18 Louisville.

“Syracuse is a good football team,” Freeman said. “There’s a strong belief that they’re going to be in the game and they’re going to win the game. And so we have to be prepared for this challenge.”

Freeman's warnings aside, Syracuse faces an uphill climb in mounting an upset bid.

The Orange were shellacked in their last meeting against Notre Dame, a 70-7 loss at South Bend, Indiana, a year ago. And they’re entering Saturday minus starting quarterback Steve Angeli, who hurt his right shoulder in a 27-15 loss at Boston College last weekend.

“Yeah, he’s upset,” Syracuse coach Fran Brown said of Angeli, a fifth-year senior who spent his first three seasons at Notre Dame before transferring to Syracuse. “But you know, it’s part of life sometimes. You don’t get everything you want. Just got to keep going, keep pushing.”

Malachi Nelson, the third string quarterback entering the season, is expected to start his third game. He's gone 54 of 96 for 734 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Brown, meantime, has put last year’s debacle at South Bend behind him.

“I understand what happened last year,” Brown said. “But we’re focused on that they’re coming here to play Saturday. Can’t wait.”

Injury Bug Bites the Irish

Senior safety Luke Talich is out for the season with an Achilles tendon injury. Freeman said “there’s a lot of confidence” in his replacement, Brauntae Johnson.

Senior wide receiver Jaden Greathouse (right hand) and junior linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa (left knee) have also been ruled out for Saturday. They could return in the postseason. The Irish could also be without starting left tackle Will Black.

A Great Tandem

Freeman referred to Syracuse receivers Umari Hatcher and Calvin Russell as “two of the best wideouts we’ll see."

Hatcher, a senior, has 77 receptions for 1,257 yards and nine touchdowns this season. Russell, a five-star recruit, who overcame tearing his Achilles tendon in March, has 49 catches for 518 yards and three scores in eight games.

Tackling the Tempo

Syracuse's offense is noted for playing at a fast-paced tempo in leading the nation averaging 79 plays per outing.

“You have to prepare for a tempo, and we were prepared,” Freeman said of handling a similar attack in a 24-3 win over SMU last weekend. “But again, the best way to control the tempo is to execute, right? If we execute, you’re probably going to slow down the next play.”

No Place Like Home?

The game is a sellout and it’s a home game for the Orange, but the crowd is likely to be pro-Irish. Many Syracuse students are home for the Thanksgiving weekend and Notre Dame fans have hit town buying up thousands of tickets on the secondary market.

AP freelancer Curt Rallo in South Bend, Indiana, contributed to this report. ___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here , visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here