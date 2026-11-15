No. 3 Notre Dame has no letdown after Miami win, routs Boston College 41-7
The university football team defeated the visiting opponent 41-7; the victory extends their winning streak to nine games
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SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — CJ Carr passed for 217 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 3 Notre Dame showed no letdown after knocking off Miami last week, beating Boston College 41-7 on Saturday.
Notre Dame beat then-No. 1 Miami 31-24 last Saturday. The Fighting Irish (9-1) returned Saturday and rolled to a 31-0 halftime lead.
Carr completed 20-of-28 passes, including a 26-yard TD pass to Micah Gilbert and a 13-yard scoring strike to Jordan Faison.
Freshman running back Jonaz Walton gained 141 yards on 15 carries and scored on a 1-yard run. Nolan James Jr. added 73 yards rushing and a 10-yard TD.
Jaylen Sneed scored 1-yard scoop-and-score touchdown off a fumble forced by Boubacar Traore. The Fighting Irish limited Boston College to 136 yards of total offense.
Boston College (4-6) cashed in on Carr’s second interception of the season. K.P. Price picked off the pass at the Notre Dame 27. Three plays later, the Eagles’ Bo MacCormack III powered into the end zone from the 3 for the touchdown.
Up next
Boston College: Hosts Syracuse next Saturday.
Notre Dame: Hosts SMU next Saturday.
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