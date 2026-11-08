No. 4 Notre Dame takes big lead, then holds off No. 1 Miami 31-24 in a classic

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — CJ Carr threw for 319 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 4 Notre Dame avenged its most damaging loss from last season by running out to a 21-point lead and holding on to beat No. 1 Miami 31-24 on Saturday night.

Micah Gilbert caught two of those scoring passes, Jordan Faison had the other and Nolan James Jr. had a rushing score for Notre Dame (8-1, No. 11 College Football Playoff), which came into the game knowing another loss to Miami could doom its national championship hopes.

Not to worry. The Hurricanes (8-1, No. 1 CFP) started slowly on offense in their first game without injured wide receiver and Heisman Trophy hopeful Malachi Toney — and Notre Dame, which lost to Miami 27-24 last season in a game that ultimately kept the Irish out of the playoff, never trailed.

Darian Mensah threw three touchdown passes for Miami, twice getting the Hurricanes within a touchdown after they trailed 24-3 early in the third. Cooper Barkate had a pair of those scoring grabs, and Elija Lofton had the other.

Lofton nearly had a touchdown catch that would have made it 31-30 — the score of the Miami-Notre Dame game in 1988 — with 3:36 left, appearing to make a fourth-down grab in the end zone and getting his feet down.

But Notre Dame's Luke Talich — who had an interception in the third quarter — knocked the ball away, with officials ruling that Lofton hadn't completed the grab. Notre Dame took over on downs, ran the clock down to about a minute and held on from there.

With Miami falling, only two unbeaten teams remain in the Football Bowl Subdivision — Utah and UCLA, which both moved to 9-0 with wins Saturday. This is the first time since 2003 that only two teams made it through the first nine games unbeaten; TCU and Oklahoma did it that year.

On a night when 43 NFL scouts were part of a jampacked crowd at Notre Dame Stadium, where it was 40 degrees Fahrenheit at kickoff and fell into the mid-30s as the night went along, the Irish stayed true to their mantra for 2026 — one born from the frustration from not making the CFP field a year ago.

They left no doubt. It got a little shaky at the end, but the Irish's CFP hopes are very much alive.

The takeaway

Miami: Miami had first-and-goal from the Notre Dame 1 in the second quarter and wound up settling for a field goal, after three runs — one by Fletcher and two keepers by Mensah — went nowhere. The Hurricanes wound up trailing 17-3 at halftime, after scoring at least 14 points and averaging 27 first-half points in their first eight contests this season.

Notre Dame: The Irish pulled out all the stops, with a slew of former stars — Joe Montana, Jerome Bettis Sr., Tony Rice, Chris Zorich, Ricky Watters, Ron Pawlus and NBA President of Basketball Operations Byron Spruell among them — for on-field tributes. Also honored was Pat Murphy, the manager of the World Series champion Milwaukee Brewers and someone who won 73% of his games when he coached at Notre Dame.

No. 1 things

Miami fell to 44-7 when playing as the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25, including an 0-2 mark against Notre Dame — after the top-ranked Hurricanes lost to the fourth-ranked Irish 31-30 in the “Catholics vs. Convicts” game in 1988.

Notre Dame improved to 10-17-1 against No. 1 teams, getting its first win in exactly six years. It beat No. 1 Clemson at home on Nov. 7, 2020, a game where the Tigers were without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Up next

Miami: Hosts Duke next Saturday.

Notre Dame: Hosts Boston College next Saturday.

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